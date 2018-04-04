Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Revealed

Spider-Man will finally be swinging on to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 pro on September 7! The date was confirmed this morning by the fine folks at GameInformer, as part of their month-long coverage of Spider-Man, on collaboration with Insomniac Games.

The date makes perfect sense, and now that the release date is finally public knowledge, we’d be shocked if we didn’t see some kind of advertising for Spider-Man in the theaters before Avengers Infinity War. That is a promotional opportunity too good to pass up, and we’re hoping that Marvel and Insomniac are working together to get a sick new trailer up for movie-goers!

GameInformer executive editor Andrew Reiner reminds everyone in his release date reveal post that there is much more information to come. Insomniac didn’t just provide the release date; GI has a 14-page blowout this month revealing all kinds of details. “Our cover story offers information on Spider-Man’s upgrades, leveling, and suit crafting. Yes, you can bring back some of Spider-Man’s most beloved looks, of which there are many. The 14-page story is a thorough breakdown of what we saw, including insight from Insomniac’s development team.”

For those of you wondering, Spider-Man is definitely a PS4 exclusive, and Insomniac has confirmed that the game is not going to come to the Xbox One or Xbox One X. There has been a torrent of gamers storming the comments sections of Spider-Man tweets and stories asking when they can expect the game to drop on Xbox, and Insomniac has made it pretty clear:

no, it’s published by Sony and exclusive to PS4 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 20, 2017

More to the point:

never — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 4, 2018

How do you feel about the new “white spider” suit, by the way? Fans have been divided over Spider-Man‘s new look, but most everyone has decided that it’s dope. If you want to be one of the first people in the world to rock Spidey’s new look, you can always check out these white spider hoodies.

We can’t wait. If ever there was a reason to own a PlayStation 4 this generation, this is it. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time to jump in. I mean, just look at this new gameplay footage below; how can you not get pumped after seeing this world traversal and combat?!

Are you guys picking this one up, or are you going to be cautious and wait for reviews? Let us know in the comments below!