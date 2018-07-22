Taskmaster Confirmed For Spider-Man PS4

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Taskmaster is in the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

However, it appears the supervillain will have a backseat role in the game, and simply be reserved to a set of side-missions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Taskmaster is associated with an in-game challenge where players have to locate and deactivate three bombs in a short period of time. There are accompanying statistics to the challenge that will show you how you performed, with more points dished out to you for the better you did.

What’s unclear is whether or not Taskmaster will be seen in the actual game, or whether he will simply be a voice you hear via telecoms, similar to the Riddler in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Further, it is also unclear if the villain will be play any bigger role in the game, or appear elsewhere. However, it seems unlikely given that he doesn’t fit into the main villain squad, but who knows.

For those that don’t know: Taskmaster is a supervillain (sometimes anti-hero, sleeper agent) who first appeared in The Avengers Vol. 1 #195 (May 1980).

Described by Marvel as a prodigious savant of skills with mnemonic talents psychiatrists called “Photographic Reflexes,” Taskmaster has used his abilities to become the Marvel Universe’s leading trainer for the criminal world and government. The following origin story is provided (via Marvel):

“The man who would become the Taskmaster was born a prodigious savant of mnemonic talents. He discovered his unusual abilities in childhood when, after watching a cowboy television program, he found he could duplicate the rope tricks he had seen the actors perform. Growing to understand his ability, he saw a man perform a difficult backwards leap from a diving board; he duplicated the dive, but nearly drowned because he didn’t know how to swim. Afterwards, his mother called in psychiatrists who studied his ability, terming it “photographic reflexes.” He employed his talent several times during his youth for professional gain, most notably when he became a star quarterback of his high school football team after watching one pro football game. After graduating high school he contemplated becoming a crimefighter, but decided crime would be more lucrative.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the Playstation 4, and is scheduled to release on September 7th. For more on the game and Spidey, click here. And as always, make sure to hit the comments to let us know what you think of Taskmaster being in the game, and what you want to see Insomniac Games do with the villain.

Thanks, GameInformer.