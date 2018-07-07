Spider-Man PS4: Top 5 Villains We Want to See

Spider-Man PS4 is shaping up to be the most highly-anticipated superhero game ever developed. Not since Spider-Man 2 on PS2 have we seen and played a game that nailed the feeling of swinging around New York so perfectly, and the more we see of Insomniac’s version of Spider-Man, the more we’re convinced that this will be an easy Game of the Year favorite.

But what’s a great hero without a great villain to fight? Luckily, Spider-Man will have great villains in spades. We’ve already seen Electro, Shocker, Rhino, Vulture, Kingpin, Mr. Negative, and Scorpion in various trailers, and we even got another big villain spoiler thanks to a blabbing voice actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there are still some evil-doers who have yet to be revealed. We thought about our favorite Spider-Man villains, and considered who would fit right into the Spidey universe that Insomniac Games is building for PS4 players. These are the top 5 villains we want to see in Marvel’s Spider-Man!

Venom

Every action has an opposite and equal reaction, and every person has a shadow lurking deep underneath the still pool of their conscious ego. As heroic and true-hearted as Spider-Man can be, Venom can be equally vile and destructive.

We’d love to see Venom in Spider-Man‘s flagship PS4 debut, if for no other reason than the game looks so damn beautiful. We want to see how Insomniac Games recreates Venom, his suit, and his powers in-game, and secretly, we’re hoping we may even get to play as Venom for a chapter or two.

Insomniac is also working with a pretty clean slate here. We could very well see a completely original origin story for Venom in the game. Now whether it should center on Flash Thompson or Eddie Brock, we can’t say. We’ll let you guys duke that one out.

Chameleon

Perhaps Chameleon is in Spider-Man; perhaps he has been in every single trailer we’ve seen so far and we just don’t know it! This is certainly possible, and that’s what makes Chameleon such an interesting villain. His character is like a story-teller’s cheat code, because he can be used to generate a huge plot twist and pretty much any point of any Spider-Man storyline.

Was that really Mary Jane or Miles Morales you were just talking to, or was it Chameleon sowing discord to further his own pursuits?

We’d love to see Chameleon honored in a game that seems to be doing justice to Spider-Man’s rogues gallery legacy. This dude has been with Spider-Man since the very beginning, and as one of the oldest villains in Spider-Man lore, we’d love to see how he is recreated for the modern gaming audience.

Sandman

There are two reasons we want to see Sandman in Spider-Man’s PS4 game, and both of them are really nerdy. The first reason we want Sandman in the game is because the PS4, as a piece of hardware, handles particle effects exceptionally well. That means that Sandman’s design and animations would look absolutely stunning, and we could see his body deform, shift, and go from solid to granular in greater detail than we ever have in a game.

The second reason is because we’d love to see how Insomniac handles the character of Sandman’s true identity: William Baker. Baker had an extremely troubled youth, and is someone we can feel genuine empathy for as a human being. He’s also fascinating because he’s not “all bad.” Like Venom, Sandman has flip-flopped to play the role of anti-hero and ally from time to time, and he could make an incredible in-game partner while providing some serious emotional weight to the story.

Mysterio

Mysterio is a personal favorite of mine, and a villain I’ve always wanted to learn more about. Mysterio has had a few origin stories, but we’d really like Insomniac to take hold of the creative reins and do something different with this character. Sure, a former stuntman makes for a neat backstory, but why can’t we make Mysterio some kind of dark wizard who was already obsessed with magick and the occult? He could very easily serve as the main antagonist, given a suitably-horrific origin.

We’re used to seeing a Mysterio who relies on deception and illusion to do his dirty work, but in Spider-Man on PS4, we’d love to see a Mysterio come into his own with actual supernatural powers. How cool would it be to end the game with a massive battle where Spider-Man and Venom have to join forces to take down an evil magician?!

Green Goblin

Green Goblin is one of the the villains who instantly comes to mind whenever we think about Spider-Man, and it has nothing to do with the early 00’s films. These two have been duking it out for decades, and the Spider-Man E3 gameplay trailer proves that Insomniac is going above and beyond to honor Spidey’s classic comic book roots. Green Goblin would fit right into a game world where Vulture, Scorpion, Rhino, and Shocker are all running amok. The cast is already so cartoony and colorful.

We also have reason to believe that Spider-Man is setting up a new origin story for Green Goblin in this game. Norman Osborn is running for a third term as mayor, and he is doing whatever it takes to claim the position and hold on to his power, even if it means going crooked. We have a feeling that Spider-Man is going to find a way to mess it all up, thus sparking the rise of a powerful new antagonist…