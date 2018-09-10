‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Pays Loving Tribute To Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’

There’s no question that Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is chock full of Easter eggs, including stuff that is in plain sight, as well as super-hidden things that only the most die-hard fans will find. But it also has a few tributes to Spider-Man lore scattered throughout, including references to older products you might have forgotten about.

(MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD, so proceed with caution.)

In this case, there’s a fun scene in Spider-Man that reminds us of Sam Raimi’s 2004 film Spider-Man 2, in which the web-slinger finds himself attempting to stop a runaway train.

The clip, shared by SavageKingx30 on Twitter, has Spidey on what appears to be on a subway train that doesn’t have any brakes. However, he quips, “No brakes? No problem” and proceeds to go to the front, where he attempts to use his webbing powers to stop it. You can see the clip in the tweet below.

But as you can see, it totally is a problem, as the webbing actually doesn’t stop the train. And Spidey quips, “That totally worked last time!”

That “last time” he’s referring to is with the film, in which Spidey (played by Tobey Maguire) does battle with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) on a fast-moving train. After fighting fisticuffs for a bit, Doc Ock pulls the brakes and hops off, forcing Spidey to use his resources — and incredible strength — to stop the train. You can see that clip below.

It’s a great little nod to the film. We won’t dare tell you how the sequence ends, tho. You’ll just have to play the game for yourself and experience its magic.

As for the movie, it’s well worth checking out even though it’s over a decade old, and well past what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now. It’s good fun, and probably the best in the trilogy. Some may argue otherwise, but it’s definitely a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon. (Also, no emo Toby.)

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.