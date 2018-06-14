Spider-Man PS4 Villains Details Revealed Through Surprising Source

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man Daily Bugle

At E3, print editions of the Daily Bugle are being distributed with a cover story titled “Jailbreak: Raft Leaks” in reference to the epic breakout of the villains that were let loose from the high-security Raft prison. We saw that happen in the trailer above that was unveiled just a few days ago, and with those events already taking place in the Spider-Man PS4 universe, the Daily Bugle ran a short feature on the top five biggest villain moments in the city’s history.

Four out of the five villains also have “wanted” posters in the newspaper that detail their crimes and other information. Of course, with five members featured, there’s still one last character in the Sinister Six that hasn’t been revealed yet. We’ve got an idea of who that might be, but Insomniac Games hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

What we do know is the following information about how each villain ties into this game’s lore and the crimes they committed, all of which can be read below.

Shocker

The No. 5 villain on the list of the Daily Bugle’s “Greatest Hits on the City” is Shocker, but he wasn’t among those included in the “wanted” posters. What we do know though is how the electrifying criminal ended up in prison in the first place with Shocker robbing a bank and plotting to cause further mayhem.

“Shocker was captured following a bank heist but nearly destroyed a police precint after stealing back his seismic gauntlets,” the print edition of the Daily Bugle said. “The building has only recently completed repairs, while the shattered eardrums never will.”

Scorpion

A fan favorite from the Spider-Man universe, Scorpion is also in Insomniac Games’ new project. His real name MacDonald “Mac” Gargan, he was featured in both the “wanted” section and the list of top New York villains.

WANTED FOR: Firs-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Battery

HEIGHT: 6’3″

WEIGHT: 220 lbs

HAIR: None

“Scorpion turned a serene walking trail into a nightmare as he fled police,” the print edition of the Daily Bugle said. “He nearly defeated Spider-Man once and for all with a single stab of his poisonous mechanical tail. Luckily, Spidey bounced back.”

Vulture

Vulture, also known as Adrian Toomes, was also featured in the print issue, the high-flying villain who made an appearance in the most recent Spider-Man movie as well. Vulture was one of the first villains aside from Shocker that was seen in the trailer and is detailed below.

WANTED FOR: Armed Robber, Illegally Obtaining Government Technology, Missile Systems Designed to Destroy Aircraft, Airplane Hijacking

HEIGHT: 5’11”

WEIGHT: 175 lbs

HAIR: None

“Vulture forced all civilian air traffic to be grounded as he attempted to intercept secure telecom data,” the print edition explained. “The skies were finally cleared after Spider-Man trapped the winged perp in his webs on a bridge.”

Rhino

Like Scorpion, Rhino, real name Aleksei Sytsevich, is another villain that’s often used in the Spider-Man universe. The horned juggernaut is wanted in the game for various crimes that were recounted by the Daily Bugle.

WANTED FOR: Malicious Destruction of Property, Conspiracy to Obstruct Interstate Commerce, Disturbing the Peace, Aggravated Assault

HEIGHT: 7’3″

WEIGHT: 710 lbs

HAIR: None

“Rhino rampaged down 49th Street, smashing open a column of armored cars carrying gold bullion,” the Daily Bugle said. Spider-Man ended his run, but not before the pair destroyed an ice rink.”

Electro

Last but not least is Electro, the villain that Spider-Man was first chasing the in the previous trailer. His real name Maxwell “Max” Dillon, Electro is ranked at the No. 1 spot on the list of biggest hits against the series and is also featured in the first spot of the “most wanted” list.

WANTED FOR: Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Interfering with Public Utility, Second-Degree Murder

HEIGHT: 5’11”

WEIGHT: 165 lbs

HAIR: None

“Electro placed electric fields over a packed Midtown concert hall, holding it and everyone inside for a hefty ransom,” the Daily Bugle explained. “Spider-Man helped evacuate the hostages, then apprehended the electro-thug.”