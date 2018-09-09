Spider-Man PS4: Every Confirmed Villain So Far

Insomniac Games has been pretty open about its upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, even when it comes to the minutia of the game. Not only has the developer already shown off a copious amount of the title, but it has thrown in many reveals along the way.

In the game, players will play as Peter Parker, both in and out of the mask, and in a variety of suits of their choosing. We also know that Parker will be joined by Miles Morales and Mary Jane Watson, both whom will have meaty roles in the game that go beyond just merely being Spidey’s side-kicks. And Peter Parker will need all the help he can get, because Insomniac Games has prepared a robust roster of villains for him to thwart.

While there is at least one villain (possibly more) that Insomniac Games hasn’t revealed, we do know of at least 11 so far that will have varying roles in the game. Of these 11, some are villains that will need no introduction, while others are perhaps a bit more obscure, or at least not talked about as much when discussing the pantheon of great Spider-Man villains.

That said, here’s every villain confirmed so far for Marvel’s Spider-Man:

Shocker

We’ve already seen Shocker in action, and know that there’s a mission where he robs a bank that ends in a boss fight featuring the yellow-masked Herman Schultz, but beyond this mission, it isn’t clear what type of role he plays in the rest of the game.

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., Shocker made his debut back in March 1967 via The Amazing Spider-Man #46, and has been a pretty regular face since.

While only a child, Herman Schultz’s parents died, and as a result Schultz found himself turning to crime at a very young age. After a robbery gone wrong, he once again found himself in prison, but this time he was working in the prison workshop. From here, he crafted gauntlets that sent out shock waves and were useful for opening up safes quickly. He also gained the ability to shock his enemies with his hand held vibro-shock units, but because the vibrations were so strong, he had to create a heavily insulated suit to protect himself.

Shocker often acts alone or as subordinate to more prominent mob bosses, such as Silvermane, and has even appeared in the Sinister Six, though he isn’t apart of the villainous group in the game.

Mister Negative

Mister Negative, also known as Martin Li, was one of the first villains revealed by Insomniac Games, and was once theorized to be the game’s main antagonist. However, since his reveal we’ve learned that this isn’t a case, though the villain does play a prominent role in the game as part of the Sinister Six.

In the pantheon of Spider-Man villains, Mister Negative is relatively new, only debuting back in 2008 as the creation of Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez in The Amazing Spider-Man #546, the start of the “Brand New Day” storyline.

Martin Li’s story begins in China, where he was a member of the Snakeheads gang, a group involved in human trafficking. While smuggling Chinese immigrants into the United States aboard the Golden Mountain, the ship crashed onto the shores of New York, and he took the identity of one of the deceased Fujian slaves, Martin Li, who was heading to America to see his wife.

Eventually, Li found himself in the holding of criminal chemist, Simon Marshall, who ran all types of experiments on Li. Not too long after, he escaped, but not before he had been transformed with new powers and into two men: the kind-hearted Martin Li and the villainous Mister Negative. The latter dedicated himself to crime, while the former to charitable work running the F.E.A.S.T center.

Scorpion

One of the more popular and recognizable Spider-Man villains, Scorpion, also known as MacDonald Gargan, has been confirmed and featured in footage of the game shown so far as one of the members of the Sinister Six.

The Mac Gargan version of the character, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #19 in December 1964. But it wasn’t until the following month in #20, that he first appeared as Scorpion.

Formerly a private investigator, Mac Gargan was hired by J. Jonah Jameson to find out how Peter Parker obtained incredible photos of Spider-Man. However, this investigation lead to nothing, because Parker’s Spider Senses were triggered every time Gargan got too close.

Frustrated, Jameson paid Gargan $10,000 to be subject to an experiment by Dr. Farley Stillwell, a researcher in animal mutation, who gave Gargan the characteristic of another animal. However, in the process, Gargan lost his sanity, and became the criminal, Scorpion, that he is now.

Vulture

Vulture is another villain who needs no introduction, as he was notably the second villain Spider-Man ever faced. In the game, he is a part of the Sinister Six.

The original Vulture (there have been others who have used the mantle), Adrian Toomes, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #2 back in May 1963 via Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Toomes, a Staten Island native, was formerly an elderly businessman and creator who ran a business with Gregory Bestman, who handled the finances as Toomes handled the inventions. After discovering, Bestman had swindled him, Toomes destroyed the business and adopted one of his creations, a harness that granted him flight and superhuman strength, as part of his new identity as a professional criminal

Certain versions of Toomes’ Vulture have notably been a cannibal, but it appears this isn’t the case in the game.

Electro

Another OG Spider-Man Villain, and arguably one of the more powerful villains Spidey faces, Electro appears in the game as part of the Sinister Six. Alongside Mister Negative, Electro has gotten the most screen time in pre-release trailers and gameplay footage, suggesting perhaps he may have a slightly more prominent role than some of the group’s other members.

The Maxwell Dillion version of Electro was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and made his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #9 in February 1964. In the game, the character notably is without his infamous mask, and rather features its general designs burned into his bare face.

As a child, Maxwell Dillion’s father left his mother, who later past away when he was only 24, leaving him parentless. Not long after, his first wife also left him, which coupled with his parents, left him increasingly bitter towards the world.

One day while working for a local electric company, another lineman found himself in trouble and Dillon saved him, but in the process he gained super powers when he was struck by lightning while in contact with power lines still connected to their spool, essentially transforming him into a living electrical capacitor. With these newfound powers, Electro started using them for personal gain, usually monetary gain, transforming his former ordinary live into an incredible one. This slippery slope eventually led him towards becoming a professional criminal.

Rhino

The fifth and final confirmed Sinister Six member, Rhino, also known as Aleksei Sytsevich, has been shown off in the game as part of the villainous group, but never by himself, which may suggests his role in said group is more minor than other members.

Described by writer Mike Conroy as “famously one of the Spider-Man’s dimmest villains,” Rhino debuted back in October 1966 via The Amazing Spider-Man #41 as the creation of Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

Before becoming Rhino, Sytsevich was just another thug in the Russian Mafia, but seduced by power and wealth, he underwent a life-threatening series of chemical and radiation treatments in order to transform himself into a superhuman with superhuman strength to serve as part of a group of professional spies.

His name comes from the powerful armor that is permanently bonded to him and that is modeled after a rhinoceros. He was notably chosen for such experiences, not only for his physique, but because of his low intelligence, which was believed to make him loyal.

Taskmaster

Technically not a Spider-Man villain, but an Avengers villain, Taskmaster has been confirmed to be in the game, though he hasn’t been shown in it yet. Further, it is unknown what type of role he plays in the game, but it seems to be very minor.

At the moment, all we know is that he’s associated with an in-game challenge that sees players locating bombs and diffusing them in a short period of time. What’s also unclear is whether Taskmaster will appear in the game, or simply be a voice you hear via telecom, similar to how Rocksteady handled the Riddler in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

A supervillian (sometimes antihero and sleeper agent), Taskmaster first appeared back in May 1980 in The Avengers Vol. 1 #195 as the creation of David Michelinie and George Perez.

Also known as Tony Masters, Taskmaster became Taskmaster during a mission as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent, when he gained the ability known as photographic reflexes, which enabled him to watch another person’s physical movements, and duplicate them instantly, no matter how complex or intricate. The only limitation was the memories gained by duplicating others overwrote his personal memories. Before gaming this ability, Masters was a naturally gifted athlete who trained himself to be in peak physical condition.

Kingpin

Similarly to Taskmaster, it isn’t very clear what type of role Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, will take in the game, but he was one of the first revealed villains alongside Mister Negative.

Kingpin made his first appearance back in July 1967 in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 as the creation of Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. He is notably based of the physical appearance of actor Sydney Greenstreet.

A classic mob boss, Wilson Fisk is a man of great size, and even greater wealth. A mainstay in New York’s criminal underworld, he is unanimously recognized as the “The Kingpin of Crime,” and controls nearly all organized crime families on the East Coast that aren’t associated with Maggia.

Possessing great strength and excellent hand-to-hand combat skills, Kingpin’s most deadly weapon is his assets and his intelligence, both which ensure a crime is never linked back to him.

Silver Sable

Apart from the Sinister Six, Silver Sable, also known as Silver Sablinova, has been hired by Norman Osborn as a mercenary to hunt down Spider-Man, which seems to suggest she will play a pivotal role in the game’s plot.

Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, Silver Sable first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #265 in June 1985.

A mercenary, hunter of war criminals, owner of Silver Sable International, and leader of the Wild Pack, Sable’s line of work has meant that she’s been both and ally and antagonist of Spider-Man at times, in other words, she isn’t a villain like others in the game.

Silver’s father was a notable Nazi hunter, and even worked with James Howlett at times. After her mother was murdered, Silver pleaded with her father to train her so that she could avenge her mother’s death. At first, her father resisted the idea, but realizing her potential, he eventually allowed her to join him on hunts, and after his death, she assumed command of the Wild Pack.

Norman Osborn

What we know about Norman Osborn is that he is one of the game’s main antagonists. Desperate for re-election, he hires Silver Sable and her team to put an end to the city’s vigilantes and Spider-Man, who he declares an enemy of the people.

What we don’t know is whether the game’s version of Mayor Osborn is the Green Goblin, ever was him, or if anybody knows of his double identity.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Osborn first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 in July 1964 as the original and most well-known incarnation of the Green Goblin.

Starting as a child, Osborn was consumed with the idea of power and wealth. As an adult he became a very successful and powerful business owner, but not satisfied he turned to the criminal underworld in an attempt to rule that as well. And in the process he created the Green Goblin persona, which was modeled after a goblin that appeared in his childhood nightmares.

Black Cat

Okay, so technically Black Cat isn’t a villain, but she also isn’t a hero either. Throughout her publication history, she has appeared as an enemy, ally, and love-interest of Spider-Man. What her role will be in the game isn’t clear, but Insomniac Games has confirmed she will be in it and its DLC.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and Dave Cockrum, Black Cat, also known as Felicia Hardy, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 in July 1979.

Hardy was trained by her father who was a world-renowned cat burglar to be a superb athlete. But after a traumatic experience as a college freshman, Hardy trained herself to become a highly skilled and expert in martial arts and acrobatics. Following her father’s imprisonment, she decided to follow in his footsteps and became known as The Black Cat.

Mystery Sixth Member of The Sinister Six

Insomniac Games has yet to reveal the sixth and final member of the Sinister Six, who is presumably the group’s leader. And it likely won’t. That said, it appears the mystery villain will either be Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus.

With Osborn’s key role in the game’s story, it wouldn’t be very surprising if Green Goblin was the main antagonist and leading the Sinister Six, which the villain has in the past. However, a reputable leak suggests the Sinister Six leader is actually Doctor Octopus. So who knows. All we can do is wait and see.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7th.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think. Has Insomniac Games done a good job with the game’s roster of villains? Do you think there will be more? And lastly, who do you think the mystery leader of the Sinister Six is?