Marvel’s Spider-Man Velocity Suit Comes to Life With This Cosplay

Cosplay is a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It's intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersive themselves in their favourite games. That's just what this one cosplayer did for Spider-Man in preparation for Marvel's Spider-Man making its debut on PlayStation 4 next month!

The cosplay creation brings Spider-Man's newly revealed Velocity Suit to life in uncanny detail as part of the 'Marvel Becoming' series. It is absolutely inspiring the level of detail put into this suit and the cosplayer's performance while wearing it:

We weren't the only ones impressed either, the internet was having a field day with Spidey coming to life:

That velocity suit is dope! — Drazen (@ilic_drazen) August 23, 2018

That is too cool!

Nice behind the scenes snippet. — Coach Josh Gerry (@TheJoshGerry) August 23, 2018

As far as the new suit that players will be able to don in-game, it will power up and allow players to move through the open-world at more than impressive rates. As one would expect from something called 'velocity', this bad boy will make players go fast.

