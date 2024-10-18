Marvel’s Venom PS5 Release Date May Be Closer Than You Think

A new update on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its DLC during New York Comic Con 2024 may shed light on the release date of Marvel’s Venom. Insomniac Games and PlayStation have yet to reveal any game called Marvel’s Venom, but we know of the existence of a Marvel game from the pair following last year’s massive Insomniac Games leak.

Marvel’s Venom — or Venom: Lethal Protector as it is called in the leak — is scheduled to release in 2025, according to some of the leaked material. However, other leaked material, from the same server hack, suggests a 2027 release. Which of these is accurate, remains to be seen, but the aforementioned update may point to the 2025 leak.

The aforementioned update during New York Comic Con 2024 was that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would not be getting any story DLC, unlike its 2018 predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which got three different bits of story DLC.

What does this have to with Marvel’s Venom? Well, they are both from Insomniac Games and the project teams have considerable overlap, if not are the same exact teams. To this end, resources saved from not making any story DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are resources poured into its other projects. This also means work on Marvel’s Venom should commence quicker, though how Marvel’s Wolverine — also in the works at Insomniac Games — factors into this remains to be seen.

It is also worth pointing out the infamous leak itself may have materially changed plans. In fact, it is possible this — and other projects in the pipeline — have been scrapped as a result of the leak. If not this, potentially changed dramatically. And even if neither of these things are true, there is no doubt the leak itself slowed down proceedings at Insomniac Games, at least for a little bit.

Whatever the case, any Marvel or PlayStation fan hoping to play Marvel’s Venom sooner rather than later, this new update about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its lack of DLC is good news. Because assuming the project is still in the works, it will now come sooner than it would have if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC happened. Whether a 2025 release is on the table though, it seems unlikely at this point. If it was, it probably would have been revealed by now, but PlayStation has been shrinking the time between reveal and release of many of its games, so a 2025 release can’t be ruled out completely.