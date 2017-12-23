Splatoon 2 Is Makin’ It Rain Champagne With New Gun

Between the monthly challenge events, fun maps, and awesome multiplayer – there’s no doubt that the Nintendo Switch exclusive Splatoon 2 title is definitely one to play. With the New Year rolling up swiftly, what better way to pop off that celebration with a little bubbly? At least when it comes to a new gun in-game.

The new gun is called The Squeezer and both looks and works like our favourite adult beverage. Take on your opponents and take no prisoners, but do it with a fine bottle and loads of style!

The Squeezer’s sub-weapon is Splash Wall and its special weapon is Sting Ray, which kind of makes me want to fire up Splatoon 2 now and just wreck house. The weapon itself is live now in-game, and you can see more pictures of it in action within the Twitter post above.

For more about the game:

“For the first time, take Turf War battles on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch system, and use any of the console’s portable play styles for intense local multiplayer action. Even team up for new 4-player co-op fun in Salmon Run!

Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.”