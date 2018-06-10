Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Gets New Gameplay Footage

We’re just a few weeks away from taking on some new challenges in Splatoon 2 with the forthcoming Octo Expansion. And just in time for E3 week, Nintendo of Europe has released some new gameplay that gives us an idea of just what to expect.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter and can be seen below, we get to see an agent make use of her weaponry in a rather creative way. Rather than just shoot her way through a level with paint everywhere, she has to shoot what appears to be a large 8-ball through the course of a stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It serves some benefits, though. By shooting said 8-ball, you can scatter paint to more places. For instance, it can roll out pads a little more conveniently than with just your paint gun. But there’s also a catch. You need to make sure it stays on the straight-and-narrow so that it doesn’t roll off the path. As you can see in a later part of the video, you have to shoot some orbs to spread paint platforms out so that it stays on course, instead of falling by the wayside.

Guide an 8-Ball to safety across this perilous stage in #Splatoon2: Octo Expansion! Pre-order is now available on Nintendo #eShop: https://t.co/CvbiJ1Km4s pic.twitter.com/ENJUXYsaMY — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 10, 2018

Here’s the feature list in case you missed the news about the Octo expansion:

You’ll play as a new character, Agent 8, who looks like an Octoling! She wakes up on the platform of a dark subway station…without her memories.

Splat your way through 80 shady underground test facilities in a massive subterranean world, where a variety of missions await Agent 8 and her talents.

Expect new stories to unfold, shedding new light on beloved characters. You may think you know everything about the world of Splatoon, but these waters run deep, and so does the lore.

Escape from these twisted depths, and you’ll be able to join multiplayer matches as an Octoling!

The Octo expansion will debut sometime this summer.

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.