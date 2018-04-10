Rumor: Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion May Have Gotten a Release Date

Splatoon 2 has been continuing to drum up a pretty strong community months after its release on the Nintendo Switch. And its newest single player add-on, the Octo Expansion, promises to expand that entertainment even further. But the big question here is…when are we getting it?

Thanks to an inadvertent leak on Nintendo’s German Facebook page, we might just have a good idea. According to Nintendo Everything, a listing previously appeared on the page, indicating that the expansion will be making its way to release on July 13 of this year.

That’s the same day that the Pearl and Marina amiibo figurines will reportedly make their way to retail, so the release date does kind of make sense. And it gives Nintendo Switch owners something to enjoy while waiting for new games to arrive in the fall and winter seasons.

The listing, however, was taken down shortly after it went up, so we can’t see it on the page itself. However, Nintendo Everything did capture an image of it, and it looks pretty official, with art from the expansion and the game’s logo. You can see it below.

We talked about the expansion to great length in the past, with Matthew Hayes noting, “The first paid DLC is coming to Splatoon 2 this summer. Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion adds a hefty new single-player mode that lets players play as new character Agent 8, an Octoling with lost memories. The new single-player campaign features 80 missions, as well as new stories that shed new light on beloved characters.

“Players that complete the Octo Expansion campaign will unlock the ability to play as Octolings in multiplayer battles. While Splatoon 2: Octo Expansionlaunches this summer, players can pre-purchase the DLC starting today in Nintendo eShop to immediately receive Octo-themed in-game gear to use in battle right away.”

This, accompanied by a big update that’s coming later this month, should keep players coming back for more – as if Splatoon 2‘s multiplayer didn’t do that enough already, with its rotating maps and occasional SplatFest events. Now you’ve got even more to look forward to.

The Octo Expansion hasn’t been priced yet, but hopefully we’ll know more info when Nintendo finally lets the cat out of the bag. Or is it the…octopus?

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.