Splatoon 2’s New Splatfest Says Bring On The Vampires And Werewolves

For those players thoroughly enjoying Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch, get ready to get in the Halloween spirit because the next Splatfest has been announced and it’s asking the hard questions: vampires or werewolves?

The new event is set to kick off next week and has the rivalry of which one is cooler (obviously vampires, duh) in an epic Splat-off. This isn’t the first debate seen in the colourful post-apocalyptic world. Previous heavy hitters include which way do you have the toilet paper roll facing, ketchup vs. mayonnaise, flight vs. invisibilities, and even which is better at McDonald’s: fries or chicken nuggets. This is hard stuff, people.

The event itself, as per the Tweet above, has the event kicking off in North America on October 13th at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET. The epic shooter’s latest Splatfest is the perfect way to ring in Halloween. For those unfamiliar with Splatoon 2:

“Two years have passed since the original Splatoon game was released, and two years have also passed in Inkopolis! So expect a fresh wave of fashion, not to mention new weapons and gear. Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.”

So we’ve got to ask – who would you choose? Vampires or Werewolves?