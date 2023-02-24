Splatoon 3 Adding Highly-Requested Feature

Next week, Splatoon 3's Fresh Season will begin, and Nintendo has been slowly revealing more of what to expect, including new maps and new weapons. Today, the game's official Twitter account revealed that the game's Tableturf Battles will soon be playable online. Additionally, the game will be adding 23 new cards based on popular Splatoon characters, including Shiver, Frye, Big Man, and more. Fans have been begging for a way to play against one another since Splatoon 3 launched on Nintendo Switch, and reception to today's news is quite positive, as a result!

Nintendo's Tweets announcing the changes to Tableturf Battles can be found embedded below.

Perfect timing, considering that 23 new Tableturf Battle cards are being added to the master deck! From some Deep Cut B sides to a few familiar faces from Inkopolis, this wave is packed with strategically savvy and aesthetically pleasing new cards. Can you collect them all? pic.twitter.com/yIEg8BmC6d — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 23, 2023

Tableturf Battles are a newer addition to the series, as they did not exist in Splatoon or Splatoon 2. In Splatoon 3, players can collect in-game Tableturf cards, which can then be used to play against NPC characters at the Tableturf Battle Dojo. As of this writing, there are 175 different cards to collect, with that number increasing to 198 following the Fresh Season update. All players begin with a starter deck, which they can adjust as they unlock more cards, or they can create additional decks which can then be saved. Unfortunately, physical versions of these cards have not been made available for sale by Nintendo, but it seems like the kind of thing Splatoon fans would be excited to buy!

Splatoon 3's Fresh Season is set to begin on March 1st. The new season has a lot of hype surrounding it, and it seems like fans should have a lot of new content to look forward to. It's a safe bet that online Tableturf Battles won't attract nearly as much attention as the main online modes, but they should offer a nice distraction for players looking for a change of pace. In fact, the online battles might even convince players to check out the trading card game if they haven't already!

