Splatoon 3 Getting Huge Update This Week, Plus Nintendo Switch 2 Enhancements

It’s been a pretty big morning for Splatoon fans. A new spin-off game was announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, but fans on the existing system also have reason to celebrate. Nintendo has announced a major new update coming to Splatoon 3, and it’s arriving this week. On June 12th, version 10.0.0 will provide players with a mix of new and returning content. A total of 30 additional weapon kits will be added to the game, from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. These weapons will be based on existing ones from the series, but with different looks and new sub and special weapons.

In addition to the weapon kits, Splatoon 3 players can expect the return of a familiar location from the past. Starting this week, Urchin Underpass from the original Splatoon will be added to the stage rotation. On top of weapons and a returning map, some new features are coming, including new in-game Badges. Anarchy Battle will also be getting a new stat called Series Weapon Power. This stat will basically track how effective a player is with a specific weapon, in order to match them up with players of a similar skill base. This stat is based on win/loss record, and the idea is to give players an incentive to try different weapons without putting them at a disadvantage. A trailer for the update can be found below, with Splatoon 3 content starting at the 2:16 mark.

All of this new content will be available to all Splatoon 3 players, but the game will also be getting exclusive improvements to those playing on Nintendo Switch 2. Notably, visuals and performance will be getting some improvements. Nintendo has specifically mentioned Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds as areas where players can expect to see some improvements. Nintendo isn’t splitting the player base though, as those on the current Switch and Switch 2 will still be able to play together.

Splatoon 3 is one of several games being given free updates on Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo is clearly looking at ways to take advantage of the system’s hardware improvements, from polishing up the graphics and performance, to adding compatibility with new features like GameShare. These updates and improvements could help these games find a new audience, while also encouraging existing players to stick around.

The original Splatoon was released on Wii U on May 28th, 2015. While Nintendo has avoided calling today’s news an anniversary present, it does feel like the company has given fans a lot to get excited about. We still have no idea when Splatoon 4 is coming, but with a big update to Splatoon 3 on the way and a spin-off somewhere in the future, things are looking pretty good for the series right now. Hopefully the developers will announce some new Splatfests so players can take advantage of all the new content!

Are you excited about this Splatoon 3 update? Are you still regularly playing the game?