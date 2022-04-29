Splatoon 3 Reveals New Special Weapon

✖

Splatoon 3 won't be releasing on Nintendo Switch for a few more months, but the game's developers have given fans something to tide them over in the meantime. The franchise's official Twitter account has pulled back the curtain on a new special weapon that will be available in the game: the Triple Inkstrike! Based on the Inkstrike from the original Splatoon game, the Triple Inkstrike launches three missiles into the air, then the player tosses three beacons, directing them where to strike on the map. It looks like a pretty impressive special, and one that will cause quite a bit of chaos!

A video of the Triple Inkstrike in action can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Boom! We didn't want you to wait too long. Observe how a user can group ink strikes closely…or space them out strategically. Truly, this is a weapon that rewards the flexible and calculating user. Apologies for our earlier "boom"—we do get excited here at the Squid Research Lab. pic.twitter.com/nmuLgeiJaD — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 28, 2022

Splatoon 3 is easily one of the most anticipated Switch games of the year! The series debuted on Wii U back in 2015, where it proved to be a strong success. While the Wii U was mostly considered a failure for Nintendo, Splatoon sold nearly five million copies. Switch has been a much more successful console overall, and that no doubt helped the sequel find a much bigger audience; Splatoon 2 has now sold more than 12 million copies. It remains to be seen whether Splatoon 3 will be able to continue this trend of increased sales, but the game's fall release window could position it as one of Nintendo's biggest games of the 2022 holiday season.

Hopefully Nintendo will have a lot more to show of the game over the coming months! The company has already revealed some big changes for the sequel, including the ability for players to choose their starting point on the map before each match. With new weapons, new gameplay changes, new clothing options, and new maps, Splatoon 3 is looking ink-credible from what we've seen so far!

Splatoon 3 is set to release September 9th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Splatoon 3? What do you think of the latest special weapon revealed for the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!