Splatoon 3 Reveals Halloween Splatfest Results

Over the weekend, the latest Splatfest event was held in Splatoon 3. This time around, the game featured a Halloween theme, with players choosing what they would be if they lived in a fantasy world: a Wizard, a Knight, or a Ninja. The results have now been tallied, and Team Ninja brought home the win with an impressive 500 points! This marks another win for Big Man, who repped Team Ninja, while Shiver was Team Wizard and Frye was on Team Knight.

Players that missed out on the Halloween festivities over the weekend can still celebrate the holiday in Splatoon 3 thanks to some free in-game avatar options. Nintendo has added a few Halloween inspired items that might look familiar. Players can get the free avatar items by accessing the “News” section on the Switch home menu and launching Splatoon 3 from the link. By going to the lobby terminal from there, players will receive a Hockey Mask, Anglerfish Mask, Kyonshi Hat, and Li’l Devil Horns. These items were originally given out during a Splatoon 2 Splatoween event, and are now available free to all Splatoon 3 players. An image of the free avatar items can be found below.

At this time, we don’t know when the next Splatfest will take place, or what theme we can expect. Following the conclusion of the Grand Festival last month, Nintendo confirmed that content for Splatoon 3 is starting to wind down. Unlike the original Splatoon (which went offline earlier this year), Splatoon 3 isn’t going anywhere; fans can continue to enjoy the existing single-player and multiplayer options for the foreseeable future. However, it’s likely that Nintendo’s focus has started to shift towards the future of the series. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but there’s a lot of speculation that Splatoon 4 is in development for Nintendo’s next console.

The tentatively titled “Switch 2” does not have a set release window yet, but we know the console will be revealed at some point before the end of March 2025. Assuming the new system will launch at some point next year, it’s a safe bet that a new Splatoon won’t be too far behind. The series has become a major one for Nintendo, and a new Splatoon could help move Switch 2 consoles in Japan, where the series has a large following. Splatoon 2 played a big role in the current Switch console’s success, arriving just a few months after Switch launch. It’s very possible that history could repeat with Splatoon 4. On top of all that, 2025 happens to be the 10th anniversary of the series, so we could see Nintendo make an effort to celebrate the occasion. Much of this is just speculation, so fans will have to keep spending time with the current game until we hear something official!

