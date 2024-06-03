Splatoon 4 Is in the Works at Nintendo, Says New Rumor

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo is in the process of working on another installment in its Splatoon series, likely that of Splatoon 4. Over the past few years, Splatoon has become one of Nintendo's most prominent new franchises. Following the release of the original Splatoon in 2015 on Wii U, two follow-up entries in Splatoon 2 and Splatoon 3 came to Nintendo Switch in 2017 and 2022 respectively. Now, it sounds as though Nintendo has further plans to continue the multiplayer shooter series on its forthcoming new hardware.

According to an insider that goes by the name Midori, a new project codenamed "Spiral" is said to be in development within Nintendo. Upon learning of the existence of this project, Midori says they began researching further to determine what exactly this game is. This led them to discover that "Spiral" is "very likely" to be the current codename for Splatoon 4. Further details on what Splatoon 4 might feature or when it would release weren't given, but the fact that the game is in development now sounds likely.

This tease of Splatoon 4 potentially being in the works comes at a time where many Splatoon 3 players have started to fear that Nintendo is winding down content for the current entry in the series. Splatoon 3 is nearing its second anniversary of its launch and until now, Nintendo has continued to support it with new events, expansions, and other content. With Splatoon 2, Nintendo supported that entry for roughly a period of two years before then pivoting to develop Splatoon 3. As such, it looks like a similar timeline might be playing out with Splatoon 3 and Splatoon 4, although we'll likely have to continue waiting many more months (or years) to learn if a new game is actually set to release.

