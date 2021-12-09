Splinter Cell Open-World Game Reportedly in Development

Ubisoft has apparently started development on a new iteration in its long-dormant Splinter Cell franchise. According to reporting from industry insider Tom Henderson, the game will feature an open world similar to what 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, and will offer “a more stealthy version of Assassin’s Creed.” That certainly sounds compelling, and it would be interesting to see what the developers do with the new game. While Henderson has proven to be a reliable source in the past, readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Ubisoft.

The Tweet from Henderson can be found embedded below.

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a… You guessed it… Open World of sorts.



"A more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"



"Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World" pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021

The first Splinter Cell released on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube back in 2002. The series spawned several sequels, and quickly gained a passionate fanbase. Unfortunately, the last new game in the series was 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Since then, fans have been begging the publisher for a new entry, but series star Sam Fisher has exclusively appeared in other Ubisoft games. These have included 2018’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, 2019’s Far Cry New Dawn, and 2020’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. While these appearances have helped ease the pain for some fans, none of them have truly replicated the gameplay that the Splinter Cell series is best known for.

There have been rumors circulating for years about a new Splinter Cell game, but the time might finally be right for a return; after all, a Splinter Cell series is currently in the works at Netflix. Unfortunately, if a new game truly is in early development, it could be a long time before Ubisoft gives some actual information. After all this time, Splinter Cell fans won’t mind waiting a little bit longer, but hopefully the publisher will provide some kind of official word to tide fans over. Splinter Cell was once one of the company’s most successful franchises, and it could be again. Hopefully, Sam Fisher can finally return in a game that lives up to the proud legacy of the series!

