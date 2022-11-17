Splinter Cell Remake Gets New Look For Franchise's 20th Anniversary

Ubisoft has offered up a new look at the upcoming Splinter Cell remake for the franchise's 20th anniversary. The Splinter Cell franchise is one of Ubisoft's most beloved IP, but it has been dormant for quite some time. The last game was released in 2013, just ahead of the Xbox One and PS4's respective launches. Splinter Cell: Blacklist was good, it may be even fair to call it great, but Ubisoft never made a follow-up for whatever reason. The game was released alongside Saints Row 4 and Grand Theft Auto V, so it got sandwiched in between some of the biggest games of that year, which may have caused it to underperform in terms of sales.

Nevertheless, Ubisoft is resurrecting the stealth action franchise with a remake of the first game. In a new video, some of the team behind the remake shared concept art from the remake and talked about where they're at with the production and what they aim to achieve. It's still in the very early stages with the team noting it's still prototyping things and will be going quiet for a while. The team wants to ensure that it's the best game it can possibly make, meaning it will take the necessary time to do so. As of right now, it remains to be seen just what the final game will look like, but it was also suggested features and mechanics from other games in the series may be implemented in this remake.

Although people will want to play this game as soon as possible, it is important for Ubisoft to take its time on this. This is a revival that fans have waited nearly a decade for and have been begging for. If it was bad or underwhelming, it would tarnish the brand and feel like a bit of an insult to fans. It's also good to hear that Ubisoft is actually trying to make it both familiar and new, so it will appeal to everyone and feel like a fresh experience.

