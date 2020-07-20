Splinter Cell: Sam Fisher Voice Actor Hints at New Series Entry

Luca Ward, the Italian voice actor of Sam Fisher, is dropping hints about a potential new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise. In an interview with Italian outlet Multiplayer.it (translated by VG247), Ward discussed various projects that he is working on, and mentioned a new Splinter Cell title from Ubisoft. According to the interview, Ward is not sure when it will happen, but he does seem pretty adamant that the series will see a new entry. Fans have been begging Ubisoft for a new Splinter Cell game for quite some time now, and a lot of people would be happy to see the series return.

“There is this return of Splinter Cell which should take place I think for a conclusive episode, but I’m not sure about this,” Ward said to Multiplayer.it. “However they have not yet figured out whether to do it in 2021. Before it had to be 2020, then what happened and in 2020 several big projects got stuck. Others went on like Cyberpunk 2077 on which I have almost finished working.”

“But I am sure that Splinter Cell will return, this is a fact,” said Ward.

It should be noted that Ward has made similar comments in the past, so fans might not want to get too excited, just yet. That said, it's clear that Ubisoft has not forgotten about the franchise. Earlier this year, Sam Fisher appeared in Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Deep State DLC. While the franchise has not received a new entry since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Fisher has appeared in a number of games since, including 2018's Ghost Recon: Wildlands and 2019's Far Cry New Dawn. That's a lot of appearances for a character that hasn't had a new game in a while, and it seems entirely possible that Ubisoft has been keeping the character around to tide fans over.

It remains to be seen if and when Ubisoft will release a new entry in the Splinter Cell series. With the new console generation just a few months away, however, it seems like the perfect time for a new series entry. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

