SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Release Date Leaks

THQ Nordic hasn’t officially announced the release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, but it looks like we may already know when the game will be releasing. Nintendo released an infographic this week laying out the plans for 2020’s Nintendo Switch games and included the remade SpongeBob SquarePants game among the titles. According to this infographic, the game will be released on May 22nd, the same date that the new movie is scheduled to hit theaters.

People received the infographic from Nintendo via email and took to social media to share their finds afterwards that appeared to reveal the game’s release date. Other confirmed release dates for different games were positioned around SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated to back up the fact that the info is correct and that we’ll see the new game in May.

It’s worth noting that there were two different released dates shown for the game at first. One of those said May 24th while the other said May 22nd, though the infographic has apparently been corrected with the latter which can be seen through this Nintendo site. This release date seems more likely since it’d have the game out on the same release date as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run movie and on a Friday instead of a Sunday.

Assuming the information in the infographic is accurate which it probably is since it’s coming from Nintendo and not some questionable retail listing, we’ll see the game out at some point in May. This would put the game in the same month as The Last of Us Part II as well as the PlayStation VR exclusive Marvel’s Iron Man VR which was just recently delayed out of February.

The new SpongeBob game will launch with multiple versions, one of which is pretty expensive. Rehydrated is a remake of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom game and was originally announced by THQ Nordic in June 2019.

“The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” THQ Nordic said about the game. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

An official release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated hasn’t been confirmed, but expect an official announcement soon now that this date is out there.