New Spryo Video Celebrates Its 20-Year Anniversary

Want to feel old? Today, Spyro turned 20. And to celebrate, Activision has released a brand-new video to commemorate the end of the purple dragon’s teenage years.

In addition to the new video, the game’s official Twitter account has been celebrating the birthday all week:

We’re celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Spyro this week! Check out the reignited cover art of Spyro The Dragon and share your favorite Spyro memories using #Spyro20th pic.twitter.com/Nww75RBePc — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 4, 2018

Sometimes you vacation on the Dragon Shores, other times you battle for the fate of Avalar. Check out the reignited cover art of Ripto’s Rage & share your favorite Spyro memories using #Spyro20th. pic.twitter.com/4Lm1whDjx5 — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 5, 2018

You’ll get by with a little help from your friends. Check out the reignited cover art of Year of the Dragon & share your favorite Spyro memories using #Spyro20th. pic.twitter.com/DoMRdfnsee — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 6, 2018

Check out some fan content for the Spyro 20th Anniversary //t.co/40lu3VUS7E and be sure to share your own, using the hashtag #Spyro20th. pic.twitter.com/rbkhJCT4wf — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 9, 2018

The account has been retweeting many fan’s favorite Spyro memories, o in other words, its Twitter timeline is currently a rush of nostalgia and will make you feel very old.

For those that don’t know: Spyro is a 3D platforming series that debuted on this day, 20 years ago, in 1998 on PlayStation via the release of Spyro the Dragon. Since its introduction, the series has spawned many sequels and spin-offs. And while recently the series was reserved to just toys-to-life, it is making a comeback, in time for its 20th birthday, with the release of Spryo Reignited Triology, which is taking the original trilogy of the games and remaking them so they look like a product of 2018 and not the late 90s.

If the remake re-release does well enough, hopefully we will see a brand-new entry in the series. I know I would personally love that.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is poised to release on November 13 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

