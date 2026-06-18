Spyro: A Realm Beyond Isn’t Bringing Back One of the Key Creatives of the PS1 Trilogy

One of the key creatives behind the Spyro the Dragon series on PS1 won’t be returning for the newly announced Spyro: A Realm Beyond. Earlier this month, Activision shocked fans when it revealed that it is now working on the first new Spyro game in nearly 20 years. The project, which is due out in 2027, will look to revitalize the platforming series for a new generation of fans. Sadly, it’s now known that the game won’t feature one of the most iconic elements that many associate with the oldest entries.

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In a recent interview with The Independent, original Spryo composer Stewart Copeland confirmed that he won’t be doing the music for A Realm Beyond. Copeland, who is certainly most well-known as the drummer of the rock group The Police, was the sole composer behind many of the earliest games in the Spyro series that were released in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Despite being one of the most recognizable faces tied to the franchise, Copeland said that he won’t be coming back for A Realm Beyond, as Activision is now looking to move in a new direction with the sound of the series.

“It happens that way. It’s a new generation,” Copeland said. “They want a new generation of sound and everything… they’ve got to modernise it. No harm, no foul.”

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In some sense, it’s not a surprise to hear that Copeland won’t be serving as the composer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond. Following his work on 2002’s Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly, Copeland didn’t return as a composer on any of the Spyro games released from 2003 until 2008. As such, he’s been somewhat distant from the IP for almost 25 years.

Still, if Activision is going to look to have Spyro: A Realm Beyond be a true return to form for the series, it would have made sense to bring Copeland back. Better yet, based on his own statement, Copeland sounds like he would have been open to such an offer had it been proposed to him. Not only would this have surely thrilled old-school fans who have fond memories of the Spyro soundtracks, but it surely would have built up anticipation even more for A Realm Beyond.

For now, Spyro: A Realm Beyond doesn’t have an exact release date, but the game doesn’t seem to be too far off. It’s slated to launch in Spring 2027 and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Whenever we have more information on the next Spyro game, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.

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