Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gets New Gameplay Footage, Screenshots

To accompany the brand-new 12 minutes of Spyro Reignited Trilogy footage released earlier this week, Activision has revealed more new gameplay footage, as well as dished out a batch of oven-fresh screenshots.

The new gameplay footage – which comes in at exactly 5 minutes – specifically shows off the “Colossus” level from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, where the purple dragon has to track a Yeti while also dealing with irritated mountain goats who love to be a pain in his tail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out for yourself below (courtesy of IGN), along with the aforementioned new screenshots:

As you can see, the new screenshots don’t really show off the actual game, but they don’t need to when you have the actual game footage to watch. And what said game footage shows is just how much of an overhaul job developer Toys For Bob has done with this remake of the trilogy.

When I was watching that ‘Colossus’ level footage, I almost didn’t recognize a level I must have beaten a hundred times as a child, because the visual upgrade is so extreme (good extreme, not bad) that it almost looks like a new game. However, the more of the footage I watched, the more it came back to me, and I reckon that’s how it will feel multiplied by 10 when playing it.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release on September 21st for $39.99 USD.



Below, you can read a brief elevator pitch of the game straight from the mouth of Activision:

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.