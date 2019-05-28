Spyro Reignited Trilogy PC Rating Discovered

Spyro Reignited Trilogy was released near the end of last year to excited fans, offering many to relive some wonderful memories but with glorious updated graphics. That said, everyone’s favorite purple dragon launched on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with only rumors of PC and Nintendo Switch ports surfacing. As many of you likely know, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy had suffered the same fate until it eventually did make it to the other platforms. Thanks to a recent leak, however, it looks like Spyro might be heading to PC.

The leak comes by way of the Taiwan ratings board (via Nibel on Twitter), which seems to have rated Spyro Reignited Trilogy for, you guess it, PC. The listing includes the box art for the possible port, which notes that it will be for download only and there will be no actual discs. Iron Galaxy is also present on the cover, which is very possible that they worked on bringing Spyro to PC as they did the same for Crash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Taiwanese ratings board, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is headed to PC, ported by Iron Galaxy pic.twitter.com/smdJrZjRcR — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 28, 2019

Of course, as it is with all leaks, the salt will need to be kept on standby. After all, the game’s official website has even leaked PC and Switch ports in the past, with nothing ever coming of any of it. This could be another case similar to that, or we just might be getting Spyro on PC and hopefully Switch. Unfortunately, we just won’t know until the developers choose to come forward with such information.

Until then, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For even more on the popular remastered trilogy, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we will be seeing Spyro Reignited Trilogy outside of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One any time soon? If so, when do you think the remastered entries will come to these platforms? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!