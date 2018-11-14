Gaming

‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Is Here And Getting Big Praise On Twitter

After waiting for what seems like an eternity for its arrival, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has finally made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing with it three of the hero’s classic adventures, reimagined for a new generation.

We’re still working on our review of the game, but we’ve gathered some of the feedback from various fans across the Internet, as well as a few folks that worked tirelessly to bring Spyro‘s incredible worlds to life.

First off, let’s see what Insomniac Games had to say. After all, they created the original Spyro games on the PlayStation.

Next up is rapper Snoop Dogg, who worked closely with Activision on a unique promotion for Spyro that involved a drone that looked just like him flying across the country to deliver a copy to him. You can check out that fun video below.

GalaxyTrail, the team behind the entertaining Freedom Planet games, drew up a fun little something to salute the arrival of Spyro in stores, “one purple dragon to another.”

Sonic the Hedgehog also had kind words for Spyro, and even invited Crash Bandicoot into the fray:

Then there are some of the folks that worked on the game, which you can see below via tweets:

Even Roger Craig Smith worked on Spyro. Yep, Batman from Batman: Arkham Origins.

And finally, we had to give our buddies at Numskull a shout-out, as they have some great Spyro accessories available, including a limited edition watch, some cool shirts and, of course, that Spyro incense burner that we could use for the office…

We’ll have our review for Spyro shortly. But you can get the game now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4!

