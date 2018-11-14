‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Is Here And Getting Big Praise On Twitter

After waiting for what seems like an eternity for its arrival, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has finally made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing with it three of the hero’s classic adventures, reimagined for a new generation.

We’re still working on our review of the game, but we’ve gathered some of the feedback from various fans across the Internet, as well as a few folks that worked tirelessly to bring Spyro‘s incredible worlds to life.

First off, let’s see what Insomniac Games had to say. After all, they created the original Spyro games on the PlayStation.

Congratulations to @ToysForBob on the release of the @SpyroTheDragon Reignited Trilogy. Our little purple friend looks good in his remodeled digs! pic.twitter.com/hfrK9dp0JF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 13, 2018

Next up is rapper Snoop Dogg, who worked closely with Activision on a unique promotion for Spyro that involved a drone that looked just like him flying across the country to deliver a copy to him. You can check out that fun video below.

Yooo @SpyroTheDragon flew across country to drop off the first copy of the new game !! About to pop this in. Who wanna play? #Spyro_Partner #SpyroToSnoop #SpyroReignitedTrilogy pic.twitter.com/Wnu7EO6AoM — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 12, 2018

GalaxyTrail, the team behind the entertaining Freedom Planet games, drew up a fun little something to salute the arrival of Spyro in stores, “one purple dragon to another.”

Congratulations on the release @SpyroTheDragon, from one purple dragon to another! 🐲 (Fanart by @goshaag) pic.twitter.com/63mCvZXwU5 — GalaxyTrail 🌀 (@galaxytrail) November 14, 2018

Sonic the Hedgehog also had kind words for Spyro, and even invited Crash Bandicoot into the fray:

Welcome back, @SpyroTheDragon! It’s awesome to see you again. p.s. party is at 6 tonight, @MegaMan and @CrashBandicoot are in, don’t be late pic.twitter.com/wepdMLMCps — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 13, 2018

Then there are some of the folks that worked on the game, which you can see below via tweets:

So proud and excited to celebrate the release of the Spyro Reignited trilogy with you all!!

Redesigning many of these characters with the amazing team at @ToysForBob was a childhood dream come true 🙂#Spyro #SpyroReignitedTrilogy #SpyroTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WvMArMqR6G — Nicholas Kole 💜💛🧡 (@FromHappyRock) November 13, 2018

Here there be dragons. #SpyroReignitedTrilogy is out today. I had the great pleasure of voicing a lot of the beautifully designed dragons. Here are just a few. Love this animation style. My first video game job was Gill Grunt in Skylanders in a scene with Spyro. Full circle. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/N928nILw0V — Darin De Paul (@DarinDePaul) November 13, 2018

Even Roger Craig Smith worked on Spyro. Yep, Batman from Batman: Arkham Origins.

Keep your ears peeled in #SpyroReignitedTrilogy—ya just might hear someone doing a bunch of different characters.😬//t.co/IrBFmVOrY1 — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) November 13, 2018

And finally, we had to give our buddies at Numskull a shout-out, as they have some great Spyro accessories available, including a limited edition watch, some cool shirts and, of course, that Spyro incense burner that we could use for the office…

IT’S FINALLY #SPYROREIGNITEDTRILOGY DAY! 💜💜💜 The classics are back in fiery style today – are you getting the game? Grab official @SpyroTheDragon merch here: 🔥 //t.co/TVhxW7uCwz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGjtdGh40f — Numskull Designs 💀 (@NumskullDesigns) November 13, 2018

We’ll have our review for Spyro shortly. But you can get the game now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4!