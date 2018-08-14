An Official ‘Spyro the Dragon’ Incense Burner is Only the Beginning

Activision’s Spyro the Dragon just got a line of very unexpected – but officially licensed – merch from the awesome people at Numskull that includes a mug, two wallets, a t-shirt, a watch, and a set of pins. However, the most glorious and unexpected item of all is the Spyro the Dragon incense burner that you can witness in action in the video above.

Yes, yes…you simply can’t go on without owning a Spyro the Dragon incense burner. Don’t worry – you can fulfill that dream right here for $46.99 with free shipping slated for September, as well as from the good folks at Geekstore. Just make sure to check out the rest of the Spyro collection while you’re at it. Everything is fantastic – especially the wallets and the mug. Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities for all of the items are extremely limited.

You might also want to check out the recently announced Spyro the Dragon Funko Pop figure featuring Spyro and Sparx. It’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for October.

So why are we getting all of this Spyro stuff right now? The answer to that question is the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which is heading to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21st and can be pre-ordered now. The official description for the game reads:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.

Spyro the Dragon

Gnasty Gnorc has returned from exile and has unleashed evil magic on the Dragon Realms, trapping the Dragons in crystal and raising an army of Gnorcs. Spyro, with his friend Sparx the Dragonfly, is the only Dragon left who can traverse the six Homeworlds, free the Dragons and save the day. Guide Spyro as he glides through the Dragon Realms, toasting colorful enemies with his fiery breath and encountering countless puzzles and adventures along the way.

Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

Spyro has been brought to the land of Avalar to defeat the evil sorcerer Ripto who has brought war to Avalar’s Homeworlds. Each Homeworld is being held captive by Ripto and his minions, and it’s up to Spyro to defeat them and bring peace to Avalar’s realms. In this adventure, Spyro powerflames, supershots and headbashes his way through enemies while completing unique challenges such as herding strange beasts, target shooting and defeating ravenous dinosaurs.

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

The Dragon Realms are celebrating the ‘Year of the Dragon’ when a mysterious cloaked figure emerges to steal all the Dragon Eggs. Under the spell of the evil Sorceress, an army of Rhynocs is now guarding the helpless eggs in the Forgotten Realms. With new and old friends, Spyro is on a quest to recover the lost eggs, defeat the Rhynoc army and stop the evil Sorceress. Turn up the heat in this adventure by exploring the mysterious realms and completing outrageous challenges, such as pulling off sick tricks on a skateboard and stepping into a boxing ring.

In the mood to find even more great video game-related gear? Check out Numskull’s website, which also includes products revolving around Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot and more. They’re also offering a nifty mini-sized arcade replica of Pac-Man for a limited time!

