Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy Delayed

We’ve been waiting quite a while for the return of Spyro the Dragon. But, alas, we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer.

Tonight, Toys For Bob, the developers behind the forthcoming Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy, put up a blog post announcing that the game would not be meeting its September 21 release date. Instead, it’s been pushed back a couple of months, now coming on November 13 for those platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul yan, co-studio head for Toys For Bob, noted, “Everyone here at Toys for Bob is so proud to be reigniting the original Spyro trilogy after all these years. We’re deeply committed to getting these games right, so we’ve decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018. I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the Trilogy needs more love and care. In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait. The adventure continues!”

The game has been in development for some time, though some fans were concerned when it was confirmed that the retail version of the game would only have the first Spyro adventure, with the other two needing to be downloaded online. We don’t know if this delay is going to change that or not, but we’ll let you know if anything changes.

Actually, this move could be for the better for Activision. Sure, some fans may be a little sore waiting for this to come out (myself included, sigh), but November seems like a prime month for holiday sales, leading into Black Friday towards the end of the month. Nostalgic fans can easily snag the Trilogy for $40 and indulge in some cheerful bliss in time for Chanukah and Christmas.

Oh, who are we kidding. We wanted the game in September. But on the bright side, more time to play other blockbusters like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Spider-Man, yeah?

We’ll let you know what else we hear on Spyro in the months ahead. But we’ve got full faith in Toys For Bob. It’ll be worth it when it drops in November for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.