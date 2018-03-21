Rumor: Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Could Get Official Confirmation Later Today

UPDATE: Welp, looks like B4DASS was trolling us all. He posted this apology:

“An apology

Just wanted to come out and say it’s been fun but the trolling is over. Sorry for messing with everyone’s expectations and whatnot. I’m a huge fan of the series and I want it out remade for the PS4 just as much as everyone else. The treasure trilogy was just some random title I found someone suggested here and apparently people ate that up for some reason. As far as credibility goes towards me “leaking” BO4 is all just blown out of proportion. I saw charlieintel tweeting the morning of the announcement that it would be today and he seemed very very confident, so I posted it on the PS4 subreddit and it turned out to be true. Nothing to do with inside sources or anything. Kinda strange it’s gotten to the point where if I type my name on Twitter search bar there’s just a bunch of random people mentioning me and this announcement. So once again I’m sorry for messing around with everyone and do want to apologize sincerely. I do think the reveal is imminent, it’s basically obvious at this point to be honest. Ban me if necessary.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Things are nuts for the video game industry right now. We’ve got Drake and Ninja participating in a join Twitch stream for Fortnite; there’s word that The Witcher’s Geralt could be joining SoulCalibur VI; and there’s also the debut trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, debuting early in the morning.

But are you ready for something else? We may be getting the long-awaited confirmation that Activision is producing the Spyro the Dragon Trilogy, and it could be within a matter of hours.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, a Reddit user by the name of B4DASS has made note that a Spyro the Dragon: Treasure Trilogy announcement will be made around 1 PM PDT, based upon “info from inside sources at Activision.”

Now, it’s Reddit, so we’d normally say “well, that’s not really a confirmation.” And it isn’t. However, the PlayStation Lifestyle article went further, noting that this user, B4DASS, correctly predicted that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would be getting an official reveal from Activision, as it happened not long after.

Now, that could’ve just been a lucky guess, and Activision hasn’t said anything, so…yep, take this with a grain of salt. However, if the publisher were to announce this trilogy in the midst of the other stuff happening right now, well, talk about building some incredible E3 hype. Between this and Black Ops 4, hoo boy.

If the game is announced, expect it to probably follow the same path as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with a PS4 release first (since PlayStation is where Spyro the Dragon originated), and possibly other platforms sometime in 2019. (That’s just an idea, it worked for Crash.) The focus of the announcement, if it happens, will obviously just be the one version – which will be just fine by us.

Once official details become available – and, yes, we’ll be watching the clock very closely – we’ll provide the full lowdown, as well as a trailer if it becomes available. But, yeah, between this, Lara Croft, The Witcher announcement and that epic Drake/Ninja stream, we’re in for a pretty fantastic day.

