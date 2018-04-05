Spyro Trilogy Remaster Listing Spotted on Official Nintendo Site

Finally, finally after months and months of teasers and leaks we have our officially confirmation that Spyro Reignited Remaster is on its way. A phenomenal way to revisit the first three titles in this iconic franchise, the latest remaster has a lot to offer … at least if you have an Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Though there was no announcement indicating that a Nintendo Switch or PC version would also be available, an interesting listing says otherwise on the official Nintendo store.

The Official Nintendo UK Store still, at the time this article was written, has listed the Nintendo Switch version of the infamous Spyro remaster. One thing that is interested though is that it simply says Spyro Remaster and not the title given during the official announcement: Spyro Reignited Remaster. It does, however, have the game’s synopsis which does match up with the given reveal earlier today:

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.

One Twitter user even backed up this siting by asking for clarification, which can be seen in the Tweets below:

Could we be seeing a Nintendo Switch version? It’s definitely possible, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy was initially for the PlayStation 4 platform before it later expanded and this sort of release is perfect for the hybrid console. For now though, let’s stick with what we know and what we know is that the latest remaster will be releasing on September 21st for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

According to Activision:

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy is an awesome gaming experience that builds on the excellence of the first three games. Each level in Spyro Reignited Trilogy is mapped faithfully from the originals. The characters are creatively re-imagined with additional flair allowing fans to rekindle the fire with Spyro and his crew like never-before. Players will experience a trilogy that’s loaded with an astonishing amount of detail, refreshed modern day mechanics, full analog stick support and smooth camera handling.”

The latest remaster is available for pre-order right now for $39.99 for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy owners in North America can also enter a special code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square) to watch the trailer as well in the menu of Crash Bandicoot Warped.

“We’re deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” said Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer, at Toys For Bob. “We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.”