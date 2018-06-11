Watch: Square Enix E3 2018 Conference Live

It’s time for the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference, and this year, we’re looking forward to some huge drops and reveals! Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts could lead the charge, and who knows, we may even get a new glimpse of the Avengers Project! You guys won’t want to miss a moment, so tune in above and watch it all live!

We already know that Kingdom Hearts III will be coming in January of next year, so by far the biggest reveals that we could get today are new Final Fantasy VII Remake footage and a possible release date for the first episode, or else some new footage — hopefully some gameplay — of what we’ve been calling The Avengers Project.

No one knows what The Avengers Project is going to be. We got a very cryptic teaser reveal last year, but after it came and went, so too did all of the buzz from Square Enix. We know that Crystal Dynamics is working on the project, as well as well as Eidos Montreal. Between those two studios, we have veteran developers behind some of the biggest games in the world, and now that they’ve joined teams with Marvel to create something totally original, you know it’s going to be out of this world.

If you’ll remember in the teaser trailer, the game seems to take place in a time when the Avengers are broken, dissolved, shattered, or beaten. We get glimpses of Captain America’s shield laying dirty on the ground; Bruce Banner’s glasses broken into pieces; Iron Man’s arm reaching up in distress.

As for Final Fantasy VII Remake, we honestly have no idea what to expect from this one. We know that it’s still early in development, and very likely a long way away. The upside, however, is that Square Enix is planning to release this in episodes. That means that we don’t have to wait for the entire game to be completed before we go hands-on. We could very well see the first episode drop in the first year or two, and if that’s the case, it’s not far-fetched to think that we could get a new trailer today!

We’ll have all of the latest breaks and reveals from E3, right here, right when they happen, so check back on the home page throughout the day!