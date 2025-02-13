Square Enix Ends Support for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles on Apple Platforms

More than four years after the game’s release, Square Enix announced today that it has ended support for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition on Apple devices. The game appears to have already been delisted from the App Store, and Square Enix’s website no longer lists the iOS version of Crystal Chronicles alongside its other current platforms. According to a press release from the company, this was not a planned decision. Instead, a bug prevented players from accessing their in-game purchases following changes made by Apple. Square Enix was unable to resolve the issue, so it decided to pull the plug instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The issue is due to changes made to the in-app purchases model. Further investigation revealed that we are unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes, making it unlikely to resume service for the game,” the company’s website reads. “Thus, we must regretfully announce that we will end support for the iOS version of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES.”

multiplayer is one of the big highlights in final fantasy crystal chronicles

Customers can request refunds on purchases made from January 2024 to present. Anyone else appears to be out of luck. Those interested in seeing if they’re eligible can do so one the Square Enix website, right here. It’s worth noting that this issue has only impacted the iOS version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. The game will remain playable on Android devices, and can still be obtained on PS4 or Nintendo Switch. For anyone that still wants a way to play the game, at least there are some options available, even if the game’s delisting on iOS is cause for frustration.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released as a Nintendo GameCube exclusive. The title emphasized multiplayer dungeon crawling, as opposed to the turn-based combat players were used to from the series. The GameCube version’s central hook was that it used compatibility with Game Boy Advance for multiplayer, allowing each player to have their own unique screen. While the requirement wasn’t always convenient, it did result in praise from both players and reviewers. In 2020, Square Enix brought Crystal Chronicles to modern platforms, replacing the old GBA requirement with online multiplayer. However, reception was mixed compared to the original.

RELATED: Square Enix Gives Update on Dragon Quest 12

Unsurprisingly, the news has resulted in a lot of frustration with fans. While the circumstances surrounding Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles are different from past mobile titles, fans can’t help but bring up other Square Enix games that were quickly pulled from mobile platforms. Unfortunately, this is a sad reality for a lot of mobile games, and it’s one of the reasons many gamers are hesitant to embrace them. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles can still be enjoyed on other platforms, but if you do most of your gaming on iPhone or iPad, then you’re simply out of luck this time.

Did you play Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition on an Apple device? Does this make you less likely to try future Square Enix games on the platform? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!