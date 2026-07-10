16-Year-Old Square Enix Game Just Got a Major Update in 2026

A 16-year-old Square Enix game — a Square Enix game released in 2010 — just got an update, and a pretty significant one at that, in 2026. What makes this even more surprising is the fact that the Square Enix game is seldom played by anyone in 2026. This is not an online game with a persistent player base, but a single-player game, and it’s not even the latest installment in the series. It’s not even the second newest installment in the series, but most agree it is the best game in the series.

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Back in 2010, Avalanche Studios and Square Enix released a little open-world action-adventure game called Just Cause 2, a sequel to 2006’s Just Cause, and the highest-rated game in the four-game series. The Just Cause series has been dormant since 2018, when Just Cause 4 was released; however, it looks like it may finally be returning. Before this happens, though, Square Enix has updated Just Cause 2 on Steam to fully support the Steam Deck. In other words, Just Cause 2 is now Steam Deck Verified. For those unfamiliar with what this means, it means Valve has tested the 2010 game for the handheld and can confirm not only does it work from start to finish, but it works well. This is at least what it is supposed to mean. Sometimes games get verified on Steam Deck that have no business getting the badge, but thankfully, this is not one of these cases. The Square Enix game runs well on the Valve handheld.

Just Cause 2 has become the first game in the series to be Steam Deck Verified. The other three are simply listed as “Playable.” Whether this will change for the others now remains to be seen.

In the last 24 hours, Just Cause 2 peaked at 176 players. Meanwhile, its all-time peak on Steam was 13 years ago. This was 7,547 players. In other words, this update may only be relevant for a few dozen Steam users at best, but perhaps this is more evidence that Avalanche Studios and Square Enix have plans for the series that involve a new game, whether this be Just Cause 5 or a reboot/remake.

As for Just Cause 2, it is the highest-rated game in the series, thanks to its 84 on Metacritic. And it sold quite well, moving over six million units, a strong number by modern standards, but an even stronger number by 2010 standards. Does it hold up in 2026? Not overly. Its sandbox and physics were once advanced, but this is no longer the case, and every other element of the game is also dated. Those who check it out should expect a game that can be beaten in 15 to 20 hours, but that has up to nearly 90 hours of total content.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.