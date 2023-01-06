Square Enix Reveals New Octopath Traveler 2 Screens and Details

Octopath Traveler II is set to arrive next month, and Square Enix has released some new information about the RPG. While the original Octopath Traveler contained stories that were separate from one another, Octopath Traveler II will feature "Crossed Paths," which are stories that will center around two members of the game's cast. The official Square Enix Twitter account revealed that the characters Throne and Temenos will have a Crossed Path storyline, which will see the pair traveling to Flamechurch in search of a hidden treasure. In addition to this information, the publisher also released two new screens and a piece of concept art.

Readers can check out the new screens and art in the Tweet embedded below.

#OctopathTraveler2 includes Crossed Paths, stories involved 2 travelers. In Throné and Temenos' tale they return to Flamechurch to seek a cathedral's hidden treasure. pic.twitter.com/H9JvYdN52y — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) January 4, 2023

The original Octopath Traveler released on Nintendo Switch in 2018 before being ported to Xbox One and PC. The game's unique title comes from the fact that it has eight different playable characters, each with their own unique story. Players can choose any of them to start the game with, before recruiting others to join the party. The game was a big hit with old-school RPG fans, both for its gameplay and its unique graphic style; Octopath Traveler marked the debut of Square Enix's "HD-2D" style, which has gone on to be used in games such as Live a Live, and the upcoming remake of Dragon Quest III.

Reception to Square Enix's Tweet has been mostly positive, with fans hoping to see stronger connections between the game's cast. One of the biggest complaints about the original Octopath Traveler was that the story often felt disjointed as a result of the separate storylines. Hopefully the sequel will do a better job in this regard! Players can find out for themselves on February 24th when Octopath Traveler II releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Octopath Traveler II next month? What did you think of the original game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!