Square Enix PS1 Game Getting Special New Release 27 Years Later

A Square Enix PS1 game that debuted in 1999 — though it didn’t come west until 2000 — is getting a special new release, 27 years later. Because the game in question was in 1999 and 2000, it is technically not a Square Enix game, but a Square game. It wasn’t until 2003 that Square merged with Enix to create the Japanese company we know today. To this end, a lot of Square Enix’s all-time great games are actually Square games, but this is a distinction without a difference.

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That said, those in 1999 or 2000 who played Square’s tactical role-playing game, Front Mission 3, will be excited to know it is getting a special release. This PS1 exclusive returned earlier this year via a remake, aptly titled Front Mission 3: Remake, which was not handled by Square Enix. Rather, Square Enix licensed out the game to publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio. This remake was released on January 30 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, but only digitally. Now, it is getting a limited retail release for those who prefer physical copies of games, as well as for collectors.

New Limited Release

Some may already have a physical copy because there was a physical release for the game in Japan, so it’s been available to import. Now, it’s getting a new and upgraded physical release in the West via Limited Run Games. The physical release will be available in two forms: a standard physical release and a classic edition that is meant to mimic the PS1 case for the original game. The former will run at $40, while the latter will cost $80. The game itself costs $35, so the former, the standard copy, is particularly a great deal.

There is currently no word of a release date, but the pre-order window is now open and set to run until April 19. Meanwhile, both are available for all platforms the remake is on, minus PC.

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For those curious about the remake, it received a 66 on Metacritic and has similar user review scores, though the latter trend a little higher. For context, the original boasts an 84 on GameRankings. To this end, the remake is mostly going to be for nostalgics who loved the original, rather than newcomers who want to try out the series for the first time. In fact, the latter should check out the remakes of the first two games before jumping into the third.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.