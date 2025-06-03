Squid Game Is Coming to Fortnite

A new exciting crossover is coming between Epic Games’ Fortnite and the popular Netflix show Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama is finally coming to the hit battle royale game, having previously collaborated with the Call of Duty series, marking yet another IP to join the ever-expanding list of franchises and series within the game. The announcement did not reveal what content from Squid Game will be joining Fortnite, but fans have already set expectations and hopes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games teased this collaboration with a Squid Game invite, showing the iconic circle, triangle, and square along with a cheerful smiley. The most likely addition from Squid Game will be skins and other cosmetics. These may include the guards, showing different ranks and symbols, or popular characters like Kang Sae-byeok, Seong Gi-hun, Oh Il-nam, Thanos, and more.

You're invited! We're dying for you to join us. pic.twitter.com/lW4hYC6Qeo — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 3, 2025

While there has never been an official collaboration between Epic Games and Squid Game, fans have created maps in Fortnite featuring games from the show. This includes Red Light, Green Light, and the glass bridge. Fans may see official game modes for these in Fortnite or at least new locations on the map where players may be able to play these or interact with elements from Squid Game.

No date was given for when Squid Game would come to Fortnite. Currently, Fortnite is in the middle of its Star Wars event, allowing players to interact with Darth Vader and explore Star Wars-themed locations. There will likely be no significant changes to the map, but fans may see some new additions.

When the Squid Game crossover begins, players will be able to purchase new items and cosmetics through the Fortnite store. These will probably be available individually or in a bundle, allowing fans to purchase what they want or get everything from Squid Game for a discounted price.