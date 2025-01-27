Stalker 2 Gets First New Update in Over a Month, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Stalker 2 has finally been released in 2025. To close out 2024, developer GSC Game World released one last patch for Stalker 2 before going on a brief hiatus. In the wake of this update dropping, GSC Game World also outlined more of what it would be looking to do with Stalker 2 in the new year. Now, those plans have finally been put into action with the release of the game’s latest patch.

Downloadable now across Xbox Series X/S and PC, this new Stalker 2 update, which is version 1.1.4, isn’t a very vast one. The patch only comes with a few specific resolutions that are meant to “fix issues with shaders compilation, some memory leaks, crashes, and specific performance degradation issues.” Although this new Stalker 2 update isn’t that big, GSC Game World notes that another patch is planned to go live shortly and will continue to fix issues that players have been coming across. As such, this subsequent update could drop at any point in the coming days.

“This update is the first of the year, and we will be releasing another major update for the game very soon,” GSC Game World said along with releasing this latest update. “We appreciate your feedback and support. We will continue to work on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl and will soon be ready to share other updates with you.”

To get a look look at everything that this new Stalker 2 update does, you can find the full patch notes attached below.