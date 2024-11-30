Stalker 2 Already Got Another Update with a New Set of Patch Notes

Hot off the heels of the first major update S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl got this week which included hundreds of fixes for different bugs, the new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game has already gotten another update to follow up the first one. Considering how sizeable the initial update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was, it makes sense that this latest one is more on the smaller side with only a couple of bugs fixes. The bugs being taken care of this time are ones that were blocking progression, however, so still an important update even if it’s a smaller one compared to what we got before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some light spoilers ahead in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 patch notes for the 1.02 update, so if you’re just now starting out with the game, maybe avoid reading those until you’ve progressed enough that you can confidently read ahead without getting spoiled. But if you’re already well enough ahead or you don’t care about spoilers at all, you can check out the patch notes for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 update below:

Fixed an issue when the second wave of Monolith soldiers would not spawn during the “On the Edge” mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed the issue when Richter could be found dead during the “A Minor Incident” mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was a player could get stuck after installing the fuse in the Wild Island area if they got the Emitter from Faust’s Cell first during the “Just Like the Good Old Days” mission, blocking further progression.

The fixed issue was when a player could not successfully complete the “All That is Left” mission while exploring the Chemical Plant region.

Fixed issue when quest enemies could spawn in unreachable areas for a player during the “Down Below” mission, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue when Scar could be missing during the “Visions of Truth” mission.

A few more EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors are fixed.

s.t.a.l.k.e.r. 2: heart of Chornobyl is out now on the Xbox and PC platforms.

For those who are playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on the PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG, you should already have Update 1.02 to download now, according to the developer. For those playing on the Xbox or on the PC via PC Game Pass, however, you’ll have to wait a while longer for the update similar to what the developer did with Update 1.01. The announcement about the latest update said it would “be available for download on Xbox and Microsoft Store soon,” but no specific timeframe was provided. Update 1.01 took a few hours to arrive on the Xbox and PC Game Pass versions of the game, so those playing there should at least have Update 1.02 by the end of the day.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer GSC Game World hasn’t yet offered a preview of what’s to come in the next update after Patch 1.02 now that this one is out, but it did share insights into Patch 1.01 prior to that one releasing, so there’s precedent for a preview before the next update is available.

For many S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 players, this is their first game in the series that they’ve played. It’s drawing comparisons to Fallout due to its settings, themes, and some of the creatures players encounter, so if you’ve been looking for your Fallout fix, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 might do it for you. It’s a pretty big game though, so if you’re planning on playing it, prepare to make some room.