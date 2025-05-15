Stalker 2 Update Increases Difficulty and Bug Fixes

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is making the Zone a more dangerous place with its 1.4 Update GSC Game World released to improve the players’ experiences. The developer has been on track with its 2025 goals, updating STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl nearly every month. With each update, the game improves drastically, and this one is no different. More difficulty options, weapon balancing, and numerous bug fixes await Stalkers in this update. The series is known for its challenge and survival aspects, and Update 1.4 ensures fans will find plenty of both when exploring the Zone.

The biggest changes in Update 1.4 for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl apply to its combat. Enemy AI has seen vast improvements, particularly with the mutants found in the Zone. Upgrades to combat also increase the challenge and test players’ skills. GSC Game World has also made it easier to read and understand weapon stats to give players a better chance of surviving.

In addition to this, numerous bugs have been addressed. This update resolves issues with main and side missions, general bugs, audio, UI, and so much more. These quality-of-life improvements make STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl better than ever, and fans can likely expect more updates like this in the future.

We have detailed the full patch notes for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl’s Update 1.4 for you to read below.

stalker 2: heart of chornobyl enemy.

AI, combat and mutants

NPCs now take more covers more often and have more options to choose from when taking cover in combat.

Minor polishment and improvement for scripted NPC animations.

Fixed an issue where A-Life NPC didn’t move after transitioning to offline.

Improved mutant behavior during combat.

Fixed an issue where Strelok’s weapon was invisible in his hands during bossfight.

Fixed an issue where Flesh mutant was hiding to ambush Player after they avoided jump attack.

Fixed an issue where swarms of rat mutants were ignoring Player after loading a save made near them.

Improved pathbuilding for NPCs in offline to avoid them getting in restricted areas.

Polished Pseudogiant animations.

Added alerted state for mutants’ AI (e.g. BlindDogs are now barking before if sensing threat)

Increased size of splashes VFX for Chimera and Pseudogiant running on water surfaces.

Mutants now can use corpse-eating animation if there are dead bodies nearby.

Fixed an issue where an NPC was able to stay alive after falling in a wounded state underwater.

Fixed an issue where mutants’ bodies were jumping/shaking/stretching after being killed by shotgun or grenade.

Fixed an issue where patrolling NPCs could clip with each other.

Blind Dogs are now playing peaceful barks when not in combat with Player.

Burers now have a chance to throw grenades back at Player.

Improved path building for NPCs.

Fixed an issue where an anomaly spawned by Electric Poltergeist was invisible.

Fixed issues where NPCs were clipping or going through doors while in combat.

Fixed an issue where Zombies were able to fall under level geometry.

Fixed an issue where mutants were able to get stuck searching for enemies after escaping combat during emission.

Fixed generic issues where NPCs were unable to reach scripted animation pose if it was located too far.

Implemented kick melee attack for NPCs.

Fixed an issue when NPCs could be stuck in ambush pose.

Adjusted aim for the NPCs that are in low cover.

Fixed an issue when Mutants with collars were appearing in A-pose after going away and returning to them.

Adjusted animation of legs for the mutants.

Fixed an issue when the NPCs could stay idle after receiving critical damage.

Fixed an issue with an unresponsive Korshunov in A-pose after the bossfight during the “Down Below” mission.

Fixed an issue when NPCs and mutant corpses were changing their position after going away and returning to them.

Adjusted shooting range of NPCs depending on their weapon.

Adjusted shooting from cover for the NPCs.

Adjusted possibility of NPCs to perform jokes around the campfires.

Fixed an issue when NPCs played equip weapon animation without a weapon in their hands

Fixed inconsistencies in AI behaviour of generic NPCs in Zalissya.

NPC now throw grenades when the target stays in one place for too long, instead of after a cooldown.

Improved AI behavior for NPCs exiting combat.

Snork, Chimera and Bayun are now able to get staggered if Player shoots them right before Jump Attack.

Fixed an issue where mutants with telekinetic abilities were unable to pick up or throw items or corpses directly at Player.

Fixed an issue where Bayun didn't deal any damage during his Jump Attack.

Fixed erratic behaviour of A-Life NPCs after attacking enemy lairs.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could see enemies through the ground.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could get up and walk away during dialogue when emission ended.

Fixed an issue where A-Life NPCs were able to navigate into restricted areas (e.g. hostile factions hubs, closed locations with quest NPCs).

Balance

Fixed an issue where Player was able to install physical protection upgrades twice for PSZ-9I Falcon armor.

Rebalanced explosive damage: RPM-74: increased armor piercing value; explosions now cause more damage on high rank targets; increased RPG damage; Decreased lethal distance for grenades; Increased concussion distance for RPG;

Added some silencers into stashes.

Adjusted Lightning Ball pathway in the bossfight arena with Strelok.

Added Khors the possibility to upgrade Zircon Suit.

Fixed inconsistent upgrade requirements in Armored Bandit Jacket.

Updated weapon stats bars and their calculation logic.

Fixed an issue where stamin was spent even if action wasn’t available.

Fixed an issue where no technicians in the game were able to install “Extra Barrel Upgrade” to SVDM-2 and Lynx sniper rifles.

NPC squads now have a finite number of grenades in combat.

Audio

Improved audio environment at Slag Heap Hub location.

Fixed an issue where masked NPCs’ voices didn’t have any audio filter applied, when interrupting their generic dialogues in hubs.

Fixed an issue where sounds of raindrops were playing for certain props located underground.

Improved sound obstruction for grenades thrown outside from indoors location.

Openworld

Fixed generic issues where NPCs were not coming back to scripted animation poses after leaving them e.g. due to combat.

Fixed an issue where NPCs were constantly switching between looting and emission behavior if there was a corpse near shelter.

Fixed an issue where NPC could get stuck asking Player to hide the weapon, if Player there was an obstacle between NPC and Player.

Fixed an issue where Player Camera could clip with hatch when using ladder.

Added a new emission shelter in the Chemical Plant’s dining room.

Adjusted a few animation poses at Quiet’s Camp, Wild Island.

Adjusted emission shelter zone radius at Noon Base, Wild Island.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to stuck behind the door in Sidorovich’s bunker.

Fixed an issue where emission shelter at Noontide base didn’t protect Player after save/load during Just Like The Good Old Days mission.

Added missing UA localization for Jager NPC at Concrete Plant.

Fixed an issue with interrupting wounded animation for Wardens at Chemical Plant during In Search Of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where a Lightning Ball anomaly was able to get stuck in level geometry at Dusty Cable Tunnel, Yaniv region.

Fixed an issue where bullet hit decals would not appear on certain parts of Mutant and NPC bodies.

Fixed an issue where an NPC corpse could block the opening of a door if placed in the center of a doorway.

Fixed an issue where destructible objects would not stop door movement.

Fixed an issue where raised capsule details loads visibly during the Subtle Matter mission.

Fixed that it is not possible to fast descend from the ladder in an exoskeleton suit if it does not have Sprint upgrade.

Added missing footsteps sounds inside ARL Building, SIRCAA region.

Polished foliage in Chemical Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hlynka location, Garbage region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Volkhov Sam location, «Rostok» Factory region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Detention Center location, Garbage region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Perun's Hill location, Burnt Forest region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Military Checkpoint location, Сordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Circus location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Outpost location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for 100 Rads Bar location, Rostok region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hydroelectric Station location, Garbage region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Icarus location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Rostok Factory location, Rostok region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Rookie Village location, Сordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for River Port location, District No.1 region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Meat, Fish, Vegetables location, District No.1 region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Prometheus Movie Theater location, Prypiat region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Icarus location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Icarus Pumping Station location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hydrodynamics Lab location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hydroelectric Station location, Garbage region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements near Rostok Factory.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Dalin’s Room, SIRCAA region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Supply Depot location, Lesser Zone region.

Increased emission shelter area in Faust’s Cell location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Shelter location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Mindscrew location, Сordon region.

Level Design improvements for Quiet’s Camp location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Ribs location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Cherevach location, Burnt Forest region.

Level Art Improvement for SIRCAA Main Building during Law And Order mission.

Fixed an issue where Ladders in X17 were reachable through the hatches during Visions Of Truth mission.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Scorcher Checkpoint location, Stc Malachite region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Mindscrew location, Cordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Scorcher Checkpoint location, Stc Malachite region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Shelter location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Brain Scorcher location, Stc Malachite region.

Fixed an issue where electric anomalies could be invisible during Legends Of The Zone mission.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Waste Processing Station location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Zalissya location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements at X-3 Lab during Legends Of The Zone mission.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to get to Prypiat ahead of time by jumping over the railroad cistern on Yaniv.

Fixed generic issues where sometimes mission markers didn’t appear.

Fixed an issue where NPCs were saying combat and peaceful barks inconsistently.

Fixed an issue where Poltergeist from scanner mission in open world could follow Player all the way to hubs and shelters.

Adjusted animation pose for Bandit NPC during encounter in Supply Depot location, Lesser Zone region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies in encounter missions with Bubble and Fantomas.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies for loot from stashes at Electro-Tunnel location, Cordon region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies for encounter missions near Poppy Field location, Lesser Zone region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies for car selling encounter mission at Buryakivka.

Level Design improvements for encounter missions in Chystohalivka location, Rostok region.

Fixed an issue where Moth NPC could ask for a medkit after already being healed in an encounter mission at Wild Territory, Rostok region.

Fixed an issue where medkit was removed from Player inventory after receiving reward from an encounter mission with Moth NPC.

Adjusted Vadyk Firecracker’s corpse position during the encounter mission at Bloodsucker Village.

Adjusted generic animation poses for NPCs at Yaniv hub location.

Fixed an issue where Stomper’s stash was marked as not looted after looting it during an encounter mission near Swinery, Burnt Forest region.

Fixed an issue where an encounter mission with Doctorant Zhytnychenko was missing from Maze location after looting dead Faust.

Fixed an issue where Doctorant Zhytnychenko from an encounter mission at Maze location was able to spawn dead at STC Malachite if Player killed him at Garbage.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies during the encounter mission with Sgt. Valuev at Reloading Point location, Cement Plant Region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies during encounter mission with Stets Leech at Elevator location, Cordon region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies during the encounter mission with Lex the Legend at Swamp Tram location, Zaton region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies during the encounter mission with Faust’s followers at the Infirmary location, Duga region.

Fixed an issue where some generic NPCs at Cement Factory didn’t have a trade option available during dialogue.

Fixed an issue where Headlight NPC from encounter mission at Lesser Zone was able to spawn right in front of Player.

Fixed animations for bandits during an encounter mission near Varan’s Camp location, Garbage region.

Adjusted generic animations for Hammer NPC at Yaniv hub location.

Fixed localization inconsistencies during dialogue with Hackerman NPC in encounter at Cherevach Cemetery location.

Fixed an issue where dialogue with Mytryk NPC about reward started with delay in Uninvited Guests mission.

Improved AI behavior for Zhenya Hulk’s squad in The Key To Freedom side mission.

Fixed an issue where generic stash markers were unlocked after looting collared mutants, boss NPCs and monolithians.

Adjusted animation poses for generic NPCs at Yaniv Hub location.

Adjusted animation poses for generic NPCs at Yaniv Hub location.

Added autosave after accepting Just Business mission from Barkeep.

Fixed several typos in PDA notes.

Fixed an issue where NPCs at Chemical Plant were running away from shelter during emission.

Level Art improvements in the Rostok region.

Fixed generic issues where sometimes NPCs could appear floating after loading saves made near them.

Fixed an issue where two markers for bed and Player’s stash were present in Zalissya after On the Edge mission.

Fixed an issue where Spark’s squad didn’t attack Player after both bags were looted in an encounter mission near Duga Comms Center.

Fixed delay in animations when starting dialogue with Rubeus NPC at Zalissya.

Renamed “Yaniv” region to Yaniv (without quotation marks) in the PDA map.

Added emission shelter to technician room at Ranger Station, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Chornobyl-2 Checkpoint location, Duga Radar region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Cage location, Cement Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Chemical Plant location, Chemical Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hydrodynamics Lab location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements near STC Malachite.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Block D location, Duga Radar region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Shelter location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Quiet’S Camp location, Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements near Chemical Plant hub.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Cherevach location, Burnt Forest region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Icarus hub location, Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Hydroelectric Station location, Garbage region.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to get stuck behind garages at Saturn location, «Rostok» Factory region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Sphere location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for South Cooling Tower location.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Prypiat region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Wild Island region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Yaniv region.

Added food into Gas Station Stash filling.

Fixed an issue where looting Note about Anomaly Instability doesn’t reveal stash location.

Fixed Ukrainian localization for Bandit Logbook note.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Rostok Factory location, Rostok region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Rookie Village location, Сordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Tunnel Camp location, Сordon region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Zalissya location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Yaniv Station location, Yaniv region.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to get stuck behind equipment assets at VPC Mirror location, Stc Malachite region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Red Fortress location, Cooling Tower region.

Rebalanced stashes in the Zaton region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Cement Factory location, Cement Plant region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Car Park location, Garbage region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Fault location, Lesser Zone region.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Sewer Tunnel location, Lesser Zone region.

Fixed an issue where a part of the world was missing at the exit from an underground teleportation room near Death Valley in certain conditions during the Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death mission.

Polished textures on helicopter models.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Cherevach location, Burnt Forest region.

Fixed an issue with Player and NPC models being wet after reloading save made in a building during rainy weather.

Polished texture for slope landscape.

Polished grass in forest steppe biomes.

Improved LODs for grass in multiple regions.

Fixed an issue where ducks could fly into the water after being shot at.

Fixed an issue where Pillow anomaly was pushing Player higher than usual while the item selector was open.

Improved regeneration and spawn of random anomalies after emission.

Fixed an issue where anomalies SFX could get obstructed without any apparent obstacle between them and Player.

Fixed an issue where shooting SFX was missing when firing weapons inside Flycatcher anomaly.

Level Design improvements for encounter missions in Abandoned Village near Red Forest.

Fixed an issue where Rodents were able to spawn outside the building during an encounter mission in Abandoned Village near Red Forest.

Fixed an issue where bandits from an encounter mission at Pigfarm, Garbage region were not returning to their scripted position after combat.

Fixed an issue where some anomalies were activated with delay after loading a quick save.

Fixed an issue where the head was disappearing at a certain distance for certain generic NPCs and Bison trader NPC at Enerhetyk Palace of Culture.

Fixed an issue where Vortex arch-anomaly was throwing NPC corpses under terrain.

Improved automatic door lock logic in hubs during combat.

Fixed an issue where the player could be locked inside the hub after starting the combat.

Fixed an issue when the position of sitting NPCs could look broken after talking to them.

Minor improvements in behavior of the Chemical Plant hub NPCs.

Cutscenes and Animations

Resolved issue with NPC faces clipping through masks.

Fixed head shadow does not correspond when Wind of Freedom Suit armor is equipped.

Improved facial animations and realism.

Added new variations of character faces.

Fixed an issue where Doctor’s medical tools were missing on the floor after cutscene in An Act of Mercy mission.

Improved sound transition when starting a new game or loading into cutscene from the main menu.

Fixed an issue where cigarette smoke was disappearing during cutscene with Agatha during Wishful Thinking mission.

Fixed an issue where blood splatter particles were displayed when shooting at some weapons.

Fixed an issue where the Last Round Bolt Hold Open mechanism was still active if the weapon was loaded in the inventory menu.

Fixed an issue where a Deadeye pistol was able to fire during melee attack, if Player had a detector equipped at that point.

Polished drawing animation for M860 Cracker weapon.

Fixed Integral-A weapon flickering while changing magazine type in attachment selector.

Polished audio effects for weapon shooting.

Fixed an issue where a machine gun magazine was floating in the air after killing an NPC.

Added new Skif VO sounds during unjamming weapon animations.

Fixed glitched PDA animation when opening it during bolt light throw.

Improved impact sounds for the bolt.

Fixed an issue where shooting at sausage props produced blood particles + polished impact decals in general.

Fixed an issue where sausage consuming SFX played for Hercules consumables.

Fixed an issue where Player’s shadow appeared warped after unequipping the detector with bolt.

Added new death animations and sound effects for electricity, acid, bullet and rat bites’ damage.

Fixed an issue where SFX of hiding a knife after stealth kill was played three times.

Polished artifact examine animation for liquid rock artifact.

Fixed Player’s shadow clipping with camera while jumping right above or right under light source.

Fixed an issue where Player model’s hand was clipping with weapon when turning on flashlight while sprinting.

Fixed an issue where Player model’s hand was clipping with the weapon when turning on the flashlight while leaning.

Improved sky reflection in water during cloudy/stormy weather.

Improved facial animations for Mityay NPC during The Poppy Field mission.

Adjusted generic animation poses in Yaniv Hub.

Added missing raindrops SFX for metal containers.

Fixed an issue where bolts and grenades were flying through NPCs when thrown.

Increased render distance of the Fault during There And Back Again mission.

Fixed visual artifacts on Player’s exoskeleton sleeves.

Fixed an issue where NPC corpses were falling to the ground at the end of Carousel Anomaly Death animation.

Fixed an issue where Zombies were clipping with terrain on knock-out, and had misplaced resurrection animation.

Fixed an issue when dead bodies had collisions above them which blocked throwables.

Fixed an issue when a laser sight could be noticeably offset when sprinting/jumping with weapon while

Fixed an issue where an ammo box could float in the air in front of an NPC with a machine gun when the weapon was not equipped.

Fixed an issue where NPCs weapons could fly above the dead stalkers.

Game settings & menus, UI

Moved Stealth kill to a separate option in Controls Settings.

Fixed inconsistencies for rebinding Change Ammo Type action in control settings menu.

Fixed an issue where the health warning screen image was corrupted in HDR mode for HDR1000 displays.

Fixed an issue with the HUD opacity option not working.

Fixed an issue where dynamic shadows cast by flashlight appeared jagged.

Fixed a popup asking to restart the game appearing after almost any graphics settings change.

Fixed an issue where if numpad 5, 2 keys were assigned as move forward/back, rotating the camera up/down would also be triggered.

Fixed an issue where text on the Combat and exploration tab appeared smaller than other tabs.

Added keyboard settings for Item selector interface.

Polished SFX when switching tabs in Options menu.

Added subcategories into Sound options.

Implemented sound effects on game initialization screens.

Fixed an issue where several pop-ups appear if the user repeatedly clicks on the exit to main menu button.

Fixed an issue where assigning the mouse scroll could break the key remapping feature in Controls settings.

Fixed the issue where the ‘Windowed’ mode of the ‘Screen Mode’ option always gives an option to set all available monitor’s resolutions even if the monitor’s resolution in the OS differs from the monitor’s native one.

Fixed an issue where some effects could stuck on the player after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where some effects could not be applied to the player after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where Electro anomalies were not visible after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where sounds from the initialization screen were ended abruptly after the shader compilation process started.

Fixed an issue where interaction dots were misplaced for 21:9 aspect ratio displays with Full HD or 2k resolution.

Fixed an issue where contents of a note or tutorial in PDA were scrolling when pressing the right stick on the gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the first journal objective in The Lost Boys mission was not tracked for newer campaigns.

Adjusted tooltip text alignment for marker in Unhealthy Competition mission, while playing with Polish localization.

Adjusted tooltip text alignment for marker in A Minor Incident mission, while playing with German localization.

Polished scroll sound effect in PDA tabs.

Fixed an issue where quest items were not highlighted with red (as unavailable) in trade menus.

Fixed an issue where the item selector displayed zero for reserve ammo of a weapon, when grenade launcher fire mode was active.

FIxed an issue where prompt to inspect the artifact didn’t appear when Player received more than two artifacts at once (e.g. as a quest reward).

Fixed an issue where Player was able to open the attachments selector while sprinting.

Fixed an issue where increment in Psy Protection was displayed on armor stat bar when selecting Radiation Protection upgrade on some exosuits.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to uninstall a module right after its installation in the Upgrade menu.

Fixed an issue where newly added consumables were displayed as inactive in quick slots widget.

Removed redundant blur effect on Player’s vitals stat panel during trade.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to assign only one consumable per effect in quick slots.

Added missing notification pop-up when picking up Slug artifact during There And Back Again mission.

Fixed an issue where the attach outline was displayed on the "Close" button in the attachment selector.

Removed deprecated design references from gamefiles.

Fixed control hints being displayed on an empty upgrades tab.

Fixed an issue where a broken weapon didn’t have a red background when equipped.

Added Player’s vitals stat panel in the trade menu.

Fixed Trader items being sorted after cancelling trade.

Fixed an issue where Water consumable was assigned to an empty quick slot automatically after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where crosshair was reduced to dot after panning the camera all the way up.

Fixed an issue where position of compared items was mixed up in inventory/trade/looting menu.

Fixed an issue where empty hands and artifact detectors could be selected at the same time in the item selector wheel.

Fixed an issue where grenades were displayed as available in the item selector wheel while being inside a safe zone (e.g. hub).

Fixed an issue where Player was able to use quick slots during the animation sequence.

Fixed an issue with missing notification dots on Notes tabs in PDA.

Fixed an issue where blueprint pop-ups appear on HUD after moving items in inventory with a specific inventory configuration.

Added progress bar animation for “A” button (by default) on gamepads when unequipping gear in inventory.

Fixed blinking in inventory after calling contextual menu.

Adjusted an item tooltip appearance in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the scrollbar slider position in the item counter was disproportionately displayed compared to the number of items.

Fixed a sorting issue with quick slot items after drag-and-drop.

Fixed an issue where in-game sounds were paused on the opening item selector wheel.

Fixed an issue with reward icons not being displayed in PDA’s journal mission description.

Fixed an issue where item position in inventory didn’t update immediately after equipping it via double click.

Fixed an issue when items could not appear in dedicated slots after equipping them with a double click.

Localization

Fixed typo in the Ukrainian localization of Assault Rifle Suppressor description.

Fixed a typo in Ukrainian localization of Sidorovich’s infotopic.

Fixed a typo in Ukrainian localization of The last inbox messages on the Journalist’s PDA note.

Fixed a typo in English localization of Stalker’s Note about a Successful Run note.

Fixed voiceover and subtitles inconsistency in Ukrainian and English localization in the dialog during The Assault On The Duga mission.

Fixed voiceover and subtitles inconsistency in Ukrainian and English localization in second Journalist’s message.

Fixed a typo in Ukrainian localization of difficulty warning message.

Fixed a typo in Ukrainian localization of Docent’s dialog phrase during the No Honor Among Thieves mission.

Fixed a typo in Ukrainian localization of Mykha Cowboy’s PDA description.

Fixed an issue with an empty inventory grid inside “Anomalies” tutorial for French localization.

Fixed incorrect description for “Overall Quality” setting.

Fixed typo in Ukrainian localization of Operator Exoskeleton description.

Main line and side missions

Fixed an issue where scripted autosaves were not triggered sometimes.

Fixed an issue where objective “Find Spirit” could not end if the player talks to Spirit again right after finishing dialogue during The Boundary mission.

Fixed an issue where Kvashka’s zombified voice still plays after his death in A Sign Of Hope mission.

Fixed an issue where Icarus hub guards are attacking the player without warning if Sold. Kotz is dead at the start of the Dead Frequency mission.

Fixed an issue where looting Faust’s M-PDA in Once More Unto The Breach mission does not give any notes and audiologs.

Added multiple animation poses in the emission shelter near the Car Park location for NPCs during A Big Score mission.

Fixed an issue where Inventory would close if it was opened before a quarantine radio message at the Icarus Hub.

Added teleport SFX when jumping into space anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to lose access to Bayun’s collar if its corpse ended up in the water during an encounter mission.

Fixed an issue where NPC Krutov wasn’t starting dialogue with Player at the gas station during the Dead Frequency mission.

Reworked and improved sound environment for encounter missions near Icarus camp.

Reworked and improved sound environment for Stalker Wisdom mission in Zalissya.

Polished camera movement in dialogue animations during Dead Frequency mission.

Adjusted animation poses for Sgt. Okhrimchuk NPC at SIRCAA’s entrance.

Fixed typo in journal objective during A Minor Incident mission.

Fixed an issue where injured Dalin dialogue to scientists was too muffled during To The Last Drop Of Blood mission.

Improved lighting for C-Consciousness Representative during Visions of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where the bandits voice over could abruptly stop during a dialog in the Dangerous Visitors mission.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies during the encounter mission with Lex the Legend.

Fixed an issue where one door to Spark camp inside Ranger Station was closed during the Extreme Simplicity mission.

Removed ability to equip Bolt during the “There And Back Again” mission.

Fixed an issue when “A Matter Of Honor” mission wasn’t completed if the player killed all Duty members after repelling the Monolith attack.

Fixed an issue when Skif could die from bleeding in cutscene after the bossfight with Korshunov during the "Down Below" mission.

Fixed an issue where the door leading out of Noontide base was locked during the “Just Like The Good Old Days” mission.

Fixed an issue that prevented re-entering the tunnel after it was opened by a scanner during “The Boundary” mission.

Fixed an issue with missing Richter during “The Boundary mission” mission.

Fixed an issue with inability to progress the walkthrough of “Just Like The Good Old Days” mission if the fuse was thrown out of inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Ganja mission “The Freedom Colosseum” was absent if the player character teleported to Rostok via guide.

Fixed an issue with the inability to talk to Dubniy during the “Hot On The Trail” mission.

Fixed an issue with A-pose NPCs during the “To The Last Drop Of Blood” mission.

Fixed an issue with a locked bunker during the “The Boundary” mission.

Fixed an issue when the emission could start right after the prologue cutscene in “There And Back Again” mission.

Fixed an issue when it was unable to talk with Roosevelt in the mission “Legends of the Zone”

Fixed an issue where “Get to the helicopter pad” journal objective was not ending during the Law And Order mission.

Fixed an issue where dialogue from the encounter mission was not starting automatically when approaching bandits near Railway Bridge, Garbage region.

Fixed an issue where Player’s Camera could get stuck panning at Darwin’s corpse, if Player did save/load during an encounter mission at Ruined Bridge, Backwater region.

Removed redundant invisible collision in the middle of Ganja’s bar at Rostok base.

Fixed an issue where Richter and Warlock’s comments in A Tough Awakening mission could get stuck resulting in permanent Emission weather after Hot on the Trail mission.

Fixed an issue where friendly NPCs were non-interactable during Dawn Of A New Day mission If Player threw grenades inside Rostok Depot.

Fixed an issue where Faust was not appearing on the roof of Comm Center during bossfight in Once More Unto The Breach mission, if Player distracted him with a grenade.

Fixed an issue where Scar didn’t approach Visiograph to start dialogue with Player during Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where Snork’s collar wasn’t counted as collected if Snork’s corpse is already despawned in In The Name Of Science mission.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to get stuck closed behind two bunker doors in airlocks during The Last Step mission.

Fixed an issue where Max Saturday was already dead and despawned for some users during The Lost Boys mission.

Fixed an issue where Player could kill Rodetsky during “Receive the reward” objective and receive reward anyway in A Matter Of Honor mission.

Fixed an issue where Monolithians from an encounter mission at Infirmary, Duga region didn’t react to Player shooting them through the doorway.

Added autosave on killing bandits in Just Business mission.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies for encounter missions in Abandoned Village near Red Forest.

Level Art and Level Design improvements for Reloading Point location, Cement Plant region.

Fixed an issue where encounter missions near river crossing from Lesser Zone to Garbage region didn’t end if Player didn’t give vodka to Topolev NPC.Fixed inconsistent dialogue animations for Topolev NPC during encounter mission near river crossing, Lesser Zone region.

Fixed narrative inconsistencies for generic NPC scenes in Icarus camp.

Improved audio environment at SIRCAA underground locations.

Added missing dialogue lines for an encounter mission with Yura Cat in the Rostok region.

Fixed narrative issue where technician, trader and medic NPCs were available before talking to Cpt. Senkevych at Camp Icarus.

Adjusted phrases appearance in dialogue during the encounter with NPC at Rostok region.

Adjusted NPC animations during the emission at Chemical Plant HUB.

Fixed an issue with inability to retrieve flashdrive blueprint from the stash at Polissya location.

Polished technical audio aspects during Strelok bossfight.

Fixed an issue where Icarus hub guards were attacking Player without warning during the Dead Frequency mission.

Fixed an issue where repeatable missions from multiple vendors were stuck on the reward stage.

Fixed an issue where Player couldn’t talk to Squint during A Needle In A Haystack mission if they sold his artifact.

Fixed an issue where Gray’s Last Hunt mission was not finished if the deer mutant was despawned.

Fixed an issue where Player was unable to give a briefcase to Sultan during The Mysterious Case mission, if they killed ambushing stalkers before talking to them.

Fixed an issue where Strelok was dashing too often and almost didn’t attack Player during hit bossfight.

Fixed an issue where the game didn’t progress after talking to Senkevych in Like A Moth To The Flame mission due to a missing radio operator NPC nearby.

Fixed an issue where encounter NPC near the scanner at Rostok was able to die before Player approached scanner, blocking respective achievement.

Fixed an issue where a marker was missing on Richter during “Bring the collar to Richter” journal stage of A Minor Incident mission.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to get stuck in a basement near a cemetery during the Eye of the Storm mission.

Fixed an issue where Scar was not appearing at the Malachite secret entrance after clearing out X17 in the Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where Player could leave X17 lab via elevator without a way back during assault in Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue where Akopyan refused to talk with Player during A Big Score mission.

Fixed an issue where Player wasn’t able to progress the story after reaching Generators during emission in Through The Valley Of The Shadow Of Death mission.

Fixed an issue where Player was able to break cutscene with the pod and stuck in the room with Richter during The Last Wish mission.

Fixed an issue where the dialog with Scar was not available for some users during the Visions Of Truth mission.

Fixed an issue when the On the Edge mission could start after the death of all stalkers in Zalissya.

Fixed an issue when the All That Is Left mission could not be finished if the player agreed to throw Wardens body into an anomaly.

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to use flashlight during the Legends Of The Zone mission.

Fixed an issue where Richter could be missing at Spark Camp during the The Road To The Foundation mission.

Fixed an issue where Prof. Ozersky and Scar disappeared abruptly after dialogue with a Representative in Visions Of Truth mission.

Optimization

Fixed overexposure from flashlight in elevator at Zustrich Canteen, Prypiat.

Made performance optimization of light and shadows in the Prypiat region.

Made performance optimization of light and shadows for Shevchenko location, Zaton region.

Made performance optimization of light and shadows for Enerhetyk Palace of Culture, Prypiat region.

Made performance optimization of light and shadows for Zalissya, Lesser Zone.

CPU performance optimization.

Performance optimization for light garland at 100 Rads Bar.

Optimisation tweaks.

Lumen light adjustments.

Fixed a crash occurred on Xbox Series S during gameplay in Pripyat.

Fixed freezes during the combat with Faust at the Checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where the player could experience noticeable fps drop after overlapping with certain dead bodies.

Fixed performance drop that could appear when entering Generators location.

Improved overall performance and CPU load in areas dense in A-Life NPCs (e.g. hubs).

Fixed a crash occurred on Xbox Series S during cutscene in The Last Step mission.

Fixed a crash occurred on Xbox Series S during gunfight with Spark squad at Foundation in Down Below mission.

Other