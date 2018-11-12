Remembering Stan Lee’s ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Cameo

Comic book writer and editor Stan Lee has died at 95 with many of his fans now remembering his cameo in the Marvel’s Spider-Man game as a unique appearance during his career.

As the creator of iconic Marvel characters throughout the years, Lee also made appearances in Marvel movies, the comics legend taking on the roles of minor characters to cameo in the films. It was expected to see him during any Marvel movie, but seeing him in the PlayStation 4 game called Marvel’s Spider-Man that was created by Insomniac Games, Marvel Games, and Sony was a surprise to many people.

During a scene where Peter Parker and Mary Jane are conversing in a café that they said they would frequent, Lee appeared off to the side after overhearing their conversation. Lee took on the role of a short order cook at the restaurant and said that he was happy to see the couple back together again, that clip seen in full through Sharkhanatic’s video above.

Lee himself even commented on his role within the game and said “Another medium, another Stan Lee cameo!” He shared a still image of the video game version of himself and commented on how the game was “causing quite the stir.”

Another medium, another Stan Lee cameo! One newly released game is causing quite the stir. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? #SpiderManPS4 #NationalVideoGamesDay #Marvel pic.twitter.com/QY9SxzUl3r — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) September 12, 2018

Since Lee’s passing, people have taken to Twitter to recall the comic creator’s appearance in the game and remembered it fondly. Fans voiced their surprise and appreciation for his appearance in the untraditional Marvel setting and mourned the loss.

R.I.P. Stan Lee, he was such an inspiration and he created or help create some of my favorite superheroes/mutants. I was just playing through the new Spider-Man game and he made his usual appearance. #thankyouStanLee #Excelsior — Pie Eating, Jabroni-beating, Trailblazing… (@NtelligentBeast) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee. Spider-Man game had my favourite and most surprising cameo by him. 95 tho… Amazing. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/09HMoaS7Ws — Sean Smeg (@SeanSMEGHEAD) November 12, 2018

How many generations have been inspired by the work of Stan Lee? My nine-year-old stepson has been captivated by the Marvel movies, watching out for his cameo appearances. For the Spider-Man game, he ran downstairs excitedly to tell me Stan was in the game. RIP, sir. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/J1L4l50RpO — Altered Instinct (@AlteredInstinct) November 12, 2018

Some spoke about Lee’s appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man as his final cameo that was revealed while he was alive, but Lee also appeared in the Sony movie Venom, a film that came out a month after the game.

This won’t be the last cameo from Lee that people see either with it already being confirmed that Lee filmed cameos for future movies before his death, according to Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo. It is, however, unclear if he’ll make more appearances in any future video games featuring Marvel characters.