Star Citizen 3.1.0 Alpha Update Live, Character Customization and More Added

The latest update for the impressive space adventure Star Citizen is now live for the alpha version of the game and it comes with the character customizer to allow for total immersion with a player’s toon. It also comes with a few other tweaks, in addition to a few new ships.

Interested in learning more? Check out the full patch notes here at the Robert Space Industries site, with a brief highlight of the exciting parts below:

Star Citizen 3.1.0 alpha New Features

Character Customizer

Players will be required to create a character when attempting to access the “Universe” menu.

Available to customize: Head, eye color, hairstyle, hair color, and skin tone.

Once selections are made, players can “accept” or “revert” back to default.

After a custom character is created, that character will be used for all game modes.

Character’s can be changed after being accepted via the “Character Customization” tab on the “Universe” menu.

General

Removed the port modification system from all vehicles.

There is now an interaction trigger to exit a usable (seat, stool, ect.).

Reduced the sideways sway of the camera during breathing.

Minor adjustments to options menu text to increase readability.

Updates to AI behavior relating to accuracy variability and missile usage, along with bug fixes.

Updated loading screens.

Universe

Expanded the interactable seating in GrimHex.

Increased the brightness of the interaction highlight on GrimHex’s elevator buttons.

Lock on interactions during quantum travel to prevent passengers from climbing out mid-travel.

Improved GrimHex audio ambience.

Expanded seating usables and updated some interaction points in Port Olisar.

Lowered the virtue cost for ramming and removed the virtue pentalyt for illegal parking.

Updated lighting within Levski hangars.

Updated the various shopkeepers with additional performance capture and dialogue.

Updated surface textures and topography of Crusader’s moons.

Expanded the “00” landing pad at Port Olisar to accommodate the Reclaimer.

Additional environmental missions added.

AI pilots may be feeling a bit chatty.

Updates to helmet lighting.

Missions

Polish to admin NPC animations.

When first opening the MobiGlas the contract maanger should now display the first mission.

When accepting a mission, the MobiGlas contract manager automatically displays that missions objectives.

Updated missions with additional dialogue.

Reduced the virtue penalty for criminal missions and added virtue reward for killing criminal players.

Expanded environmental missions.

New Ships and Vehicles

Tumbril Cyclone

Aegis Reclaimer

Anvil Terrapin

MISC Razor

Nox Kue

New Ship Weapons

PRAR Distortion Scatterguns

Salvation (size 4) Absolution (size 5) Condemnation (size 6)

APAR Ballistic Scattergun

Havoc (size 1) Hellion (size 2) Predator (size 3)

KBAR 10-Series Greatsword Ballistic Cannon (size 2)

AMRS Omnisky IX Laser Cannon

GATS Yellowjacket Ballistic Gatling (size 1)

CF-557 Galdereen Repeater (size 5)

Star Marine