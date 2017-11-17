Star Citizen Shows Off What It Takes To Create Epic Cities In New Video

Star Citizen is an incredible game in its own right, and it isn’t even fully released yet! The space title is 100% crowd funded and is the perfect combat simulator for those looking for an incredible experience to dive into, “More than a space combat sim, more than a first person shooter and more than an MMO: Star Citizen is the First Person Universe that will allow for unlimited gameplay.”

As work progresses on the phenomenal world full of exploration, the team behind the title released a new video to showcase just what goes into creating these fantastical worlds. It goes deep into the technology required, and it is a neat way for fans to see the progress in real time. Check it out for yourself in the video below:

As far as what Star Citizen has to offer:

“Live your own deep space adventure. Star Citizen places you in the middle of a living, breathing science fiction universe populated with friends, enemies and the unknown.

You decide how to make your way in the galaxy, whether you’re a simple merchant trader, a fearsome pirate or a badass mercenary… and anything in-between.

In Star Citizen, you control your destiny as you inhabit a world more immersive than ever before.”

YOUR CHOICES MATTER

Choose your ship, choose your profession and choose your allies. Whether you’re searching for the perfect thruster upgrade for your Hornet or smuggling ancient alien artifacts across the Xi’An border, every choice impacts how Star Citizen’s world reacts to you.

Play the character you’ve always dreamed of being and build YOUR place in the galaxy.

PLANT YOUR FLAG

It’s your world: reserve your own corner of Star Citizenby backing to support the game during development. You’ll start off with your own Hangar and starship, along with everything you need to begin a career that could change the fate of the galaxy. What’s more, you can start playing parts of the game today WHILE we’re still constructing the universe.

REAL RISK, REAL REWARD

Star Citizen features a fully realized death mechanic, giving exceptional weight to your choices. It’s a world where taking an additional risk might mean a windfall of credits… or your lifeless corpse orbiting an asteroid.

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU PLAY

Every Star Citizen trailer features 100% in-engine content using actual game assets. Our aim is to show you the game we’re building, not to stun you with pre-rendered cutscenes. With the attention to detail we’re putting into Star Citizen’s world, you’re forgiven if the two seem like one and the same.

To learn more on how you can try the title out for yourself, check out the game’s official website here.