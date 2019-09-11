New Star Ocean Game Gets A Release Date

Today, Square Enix announced that Star Ocean: First Departure R, a high-definition remake of the 2007 PSP remake of the original Star Ocean, will release this December via the PlayStation 4. More specifically, the remake will hit PS4 on December 5, priced at $21. To celebrate the news, Square Enix and developer Tri-Ace have revealed a brand-new trailer showing off the game in action. You can check it out at the top of the article.

“Space Date: 346. From a power yet undiscovered, a new generation will be born,” reads an official story synopsis. “Our tale begins on the primitive planet of Roak where Roddick lives in the peaceful and uneventful town of Kratus. As a member of the village’s local “Defence Force” tasked with the protection of Kratus, Roddick learns of a mysterious disease that has broken out in the neighboring town. Those infected turn to stone, but continue to live on in a petrified state. Roddick, along with his two friends Millie and Dorne, make their way to the neighboring town. Informed of a cure for the sickness, they head to Mt. Metorx where a healing herb is rumored to grow. When they reach the summit, the party encounter Ronyx and Ilia, who appear before them in a pillar of light. Thus, the story of Star Ocean begins…”

According to Square Enix, pre-orders of the game will include a commemorative theme and a digital mini soundtrack from the Star Ocean Live 2019 concert.

Star Ocean: First Departure R will be available on PS4 when it launches. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Below, you can read more about the remake’s new features: