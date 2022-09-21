Star Ocean: The Divine Force Demo Released

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set to release next month, but those interested in trying the game first will be happy to know that Square Enix has released a free demo on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. According to the publisher, the demo contains "around two hours of Raymond's story." That should be more than enough time for RPG fans to get a feel for the game's mechanics, and see if it's the type of game they might enjoy. Unfortunately, it seems that Steam owners are out of luck on this one!

Before players check out the demo for The Divine Force, they should note that save data does not carry over to the main game. A number of game demos over the last few years have allowed players to bring their progress over to the full release and skip over content they've already played. It's unclear exactly why that won't be the case for The Divine Force, but it seems the demo might feature content different from the finished game. According to Square Enix, the demo features "an edited version of this section of the game," in which players can only control Raymond. The full release features two protagonists, with players also controlling the character Laeticia.

The Star Ocean franchise has been around since 1996, when it debuted on the Super Famicom in Japan. Star Ocean has seen a number of different entries on various platforms over the last 26 years, with The Divine Force being the sixth main game in the series. It remains to be seen whether this new game will manage to hold up with the best in the franchise, but RPG aficionados can learn more by checking out the demo today!

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will release October 27th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you going to check out this demo for Star Ocean: The Divine Force? What's your favorite entry in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!