Star Ocean: The Divine Force Release Date Revealed, New Trailer Released

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is officially set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27th, Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced today. The announcement of the release date for October came with a new trailer showcasing much more of Star Ocean: The Divine Force, including new characters and gameplay.

An update on Star Ocean: The Divine Force had previously been teased for late June, and it doesn't get much later in June than June 29th. Prior to today's bit of news, not much of Star Ocean: The Divine Force had been seen beyond what was initially revealed during a PlayStation State of Play in October 2021. You can check out the new trailer for the video game for yourself embedded below:

The date has been set!#StarOcean The Divine Force launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam on October 27, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tFr8HqzGMX — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) June 29, 2022

Star Ocean: The Divine Force features the return of dual protagonists in the form of Raymond, described as "the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas," as well as Laeticia, described as "the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped planet." Fate brings the two of them together to seemingly fight the dastardly Pangalactic Federation.

"From their earliest days in the Sol System, this organization has sought to bring peace and tranquility to the galactic multitudes," the initial announcement said of the organization. "As their reach has expanded through the universe, many a hero has served under their banner; saviors to planets in need. But by the year 583 SD, things have changed. The once peaceful Pangalactic Federation is now known for assimilating planets against their will. Once standing for justice, they are now wreathed in darkness."

As noted above, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Star Ocean: The Divine Force so far? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!