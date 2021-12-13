Star Trek: Two More Classic Games Revived by GOG

GoG.com has added two more classic Star Trek games to its storefront. The DRM-free digital games store added six old-school Star Trek games to its library on Star Trek Day in September, making them playable on modern systems for the first time. Now it has followed through on its promise to release the real-time strategy games Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II as well. Both games are now available to purchase sale on GoG.com, and the previously added Star Trek games are on sale for 20% off to celebrate. This is a prime opportunity for anyone itching for Star Trek video game goodness while they wait for the recently announced to release.

Per the game’s GoG.com store page, in Star Trek: Armada, “War rages across the Alpha Quadrant. You command four powerful races in a strategic struggle for survival. Who will live? Who will be assimilated? The future depends on your every decisions.”

In Star Trek: Armada II, “The Borg are back with an insidious new weapon that threatens the very fabric of the galaxy. Meanwhile, a spatial rift has the mysterious Species 8472 flooding into Federation space. Battle in intense competition over TCP/IP LAN, where the outcome of every encounter depends on your ability to manage your fleets across the galaxy. All-new ship classes, weapons and intense tactical challenges collide in epic 3-D battles.”

GoG.com‘s collection of eight classic Star Trek games now includes genres spanning from real-time strategy to first-person shooter. Here are the other six games:

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force – One blast from destruction, the U.S.S. Voyager is mysteriously transported into a hull space infested with danger. As part of Voyager‘s elite Hazard Team, you must defend it from a host of scavenging aliens, then infiltrate a Borg Cube and derelict vessels to eradicate your deadly foes. The Quake III Arena™ engine powers the dynamic gameplay as you fight for survival through 40 ultra-intense single-player missions and 16 multiplayer arenas. It’s first-person shooter action that won’t quit. But, be prepared-if Voyager is destroyed, humanity won’t be far behind…

Are you excited to play the Star Trek: Armada games? Let us know in the comments.