Star Trek: GOG Reviving 8 Classic Games for Star Trek Day

Today is Star Trek Day, and gamers have cause to celebrate. GOG.com is teaming up with Activision to update eight classic Star Trek video games for functionality on Windows 10, with six of those games available to purchase and play today. The games include franchise offerings in a variety of genres. Star Trek: Voyager — Elite Force and Star Trek: Elite Force II are first-person shooters. Star Trek: Hidden Evil is an adventure game. Star Trek: Starfleet Command III is a simulation game with RPG aspects and a customizable starship. Star Trek: Bridge Command is another sim, but this one puts you in the captain’s chair. Star Trek: Away Team is an X-Com-style isometric, turn-based strategy game.

For those who prefer their strategy games to be in real-time, two more games are on the way. Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II will soon bring RTS gameplay back to the Star Trek universe and are available to wishlist on GOG.com now.

Those six games are available to play now via GOG.com. Here are the synopses:

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force – One blast from destruction, the U.S.S. Voyager is mysteriously transported into a hull space infested with danger. As part of Voyager‘s elite Hazard Team, you must defend it from a host of scavenging aliens, then infiltrate a Borg Cube and derelict vessels to eradicate your deadly foes. The Quake III Arena™ engine powers the dynamic gameplay as you fight for survival through 40 ultra-intense single-player missions and 16 multiplayer arenas. It’s first-person shooter action that won’t quit. But, be prepared-if Voyager is destroyed, humanity won’t be far behind…

Which classic Star Trek game are you downloading first? Let us know in the comments.