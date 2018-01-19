Star Trek: Bridge Crew is Half Off this Weekend on Steam

If you’ve been hesitant about stepping onto the deck of anything resembling the Enterprise, now might be the best time to drop those worries and just go boldly. Star Trek: Bridge Crew is on sale now via Steam at half off of it’s standard retail price. The virtual reality game puts players in charge of their own ship, alongside other crew members, and sends them on a mission within the vast Star Trek universe. Players must work together to win the day, and recent updates have really cleaned the game up into a great VR experience.

If you’re not into VR, don’t worry: the game also works on PC, without VR, and all players can play online together regardless of whether or not they’re wearing a headset. Crew members take on one of four positions on deck, embarking on an unknown adventure that involves some tough run-ins with Klingon adversaries. The goal is to help the Vulcans find a new home, but danger is always around the corner when you’re in space, even if there are no “corners” in space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are just some of the features that players can expect from Bridge Crew:

Playable in both VR and non-VR, serve as an officer with hand tracking with full-body avatars and lip-sync.

Operate as a crew to make strategic decisions and coordinate actions as Captain, Helm, Tactical or Engineer.

Take command of the unique U.S.S. Aegis, the first ship of her kind.

Play on the original bridge of the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701.

Join a shared galactic adventure where communication, trust, and close coordination are the keys to victory.

If that’s not enough VR fo you to handle, Bridge Crew is also part of a Ubisoft VR pack, which comes with Werewolves Within and Eagle. It’s currently 59% off via Steam, and each game varies enough to provide a decent addortment of things to choose from when you put your headset on.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew on Steam works with the HTC Vive, the Windows Mixed Reality headset, and the Oculus Rift. The game is fully voiced in English, German, and French.