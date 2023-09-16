New Star Trek Game Announced

WizKids will be releasing a new Star Trek space skirmish game. WizKids has announced Star Trek: Into the Unknown, a new tactical fleet game featuring miniature versions of various starships. The new game will launch in 2024 and will feature ships designed to scale, so that larger ships like the USS Enterprise will tower over smaller ships. Players will be able to equip their ships with different commanders, which gives their ships unique abilities. The Core Set for the game will feature Federation and Dominion fleets, including a Galaxy-Class starship, a Constellation-Class starship, a Defiant-Class starship, a Jem'Hadar Battle Cruiser, 2 Jem'Hadar Fighters. For reference, the Galaxy-Class Enterprise is six inches long and sits on two bases.

While Star Trek: Into the Unknown is a skirmish game, there will be multiple ways to play, including narrative arcs that include a campaign mode and individual incident missions. This keeps in line with Star Trek's general theme, which balances spaceship battles with more nuanced missions and objectives that don't often in with the destruction of a starship.

WizKids has released other Star Trek ship-focused games, including Star Trek: Attack Wing and Star Trek: Frontiers. Both of those games solely feature flagship-sized ships, while Star Trek: Into the Unknown mixes both large craft and smaller shuttles and starships.

Star Trek: Into the Unknown will be released in April 2024, with the Federation vs. Dominion Core Set costing $149.99.

New and Upcoming Star Trek Games

In addition to Star Trek: Into the Unknown, WizKids also recently released Star Trek Discovery: Black Alert, which pits the USS Discovery against a Mirror Universe ship. Paradox Interactive, meanwhile, is gearing up to release Star Trek Infinite, a strategy video game set before Star Trek: The Next Generation that will be released this fall for PCs. Tabletop fans can also look forward to Star Trek: Cryptic, a new tabletop game by Funko Games.