Star Trek: Missions Announced by WizKids Games

A new card-based Star Trek tabletop experience is on the way. On Tuesday, WizKids Game, the publisher of the popular superhero miniatures game HeroClix, announced the upcoming release of Star Trek: Missions, a new Star Trek game based on the Kennerspiel-nominated combo-building card game Fantasy Realms, which Bruce Glasco created. According to a press release, Star Trek Missions will have playing uniting familiar characters, locations, and gear from the Star Trek universe in strange and thrilling new configurations. Examples include combining Commander William Riker and DaiMon Bok on a crew, Bat’leth in hand, to take on challenges ranging from a Diplomatic Conference to being trapped on the Holodeck.

Per WizKids, “In Star Trek Missions, your goal is to assemble the highest-scoring combos possible by drawing cards from the Galaxy deck, the Mission deck, or the discard area. The cards are worth varying point values depending on the other cards in the player’s hand. As players want to have the highest-scoring hand at the end of the game, they’ll want to find the most valuable combinations of galaxy and mission cards during play.

“Star Trek Missions is deceptively simple to learn, but its depth is as vast as the cosmos itself. Each turn, players will draw one card and discard one card. But even a single discard can be the difference between a prosperous victory and a failed mission.”

Star Trek Missions releases in February 2022. The game is available to pre-order now.

This is the latest Star Trek licensed game from WizKids. The company previously put out sets of Star Trek HeroClix based on Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation. It also publishes the Star Trek: Attack Wing space combat game and the cooperative variant . Other Star Trek offerings include the flicking game Star Trek: Conflick in the Neutral Zone and the economic negotiations game Star Trek: Galactic Enterprises. WizKids previously published Star Trek: Frontiers (based on Mage Knight’s gameplay) and its expansion, Star Trek: Expansions — The Return of Khan.

If roleplaying games are more your speed, you can also check out Star Trek Adventures from Modiphius Entertainment. The game is expecting its first full campaign sourcebook. and has plenty of other books to dig into in the meantime.

Keep an eye out for the game in stores in February 2022.